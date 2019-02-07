Adani’s port releases floodwater into wetlands

ADANI has revealed floodwater has been released into nearby wetlands following the "extreme weather event" in North Queensland.

The mining company said an inspection of its Abbot Point Port on Thursday found floodwater had been released to the Caley Valley wetlands from an authorised release point.

"Abbot Point Operations promptly reported these preliminary inspection findings to the

Department of Environment and Science," an Abbot Point Operations spokeswoman said.

"The inspection indicates there has been no release of waters into the marine environment or the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, however flood water has been released to the Caley Valley wetlands from an authorised release point."

The spokeswoman said Abbot Point Operations was "confident that no environmental harm has or will occur" and would continue to monitor the releases and keep the department informed.

"Since 2017, Abbot Point Operations has implemented a number of measures to improve

environmental management, including the commencement of a three-year program to facilitate continuous water infrastructure upgrades," she said.

"These upgrades are improving our ability to mitigate the impacts of extreme weather events such as cyclones and floods.

"It is important to note that these upgrades as part of this three year program have already

delivered successful outcomes in mitigating a large portion of this weather event by reducing

the volume of flood water released into the Caley Valley Wetlands over the past fortnight."

The spokeswoman said the company would "work in concert" with the State Government department to maintain "strict environmental standards in place at the Port".

"We recognise there is significant interest in the operations of Abbot Point Port," he said.

"We have chosen to make this statement with the expectation that people recognise our commitment to act with integrity and transparency at Abbot Point Operations."

More than 700mm of rain, high winds and flash flooding has occurred throughout Bowen, where the Port is located, in the last two weeks.

Operations at Abbot Point Port were suspended early this week due to the extreme weather,

which made it unsafe for employees to continue operations with many areas of the Terminal

deemed unsafe for entry.

Abbot Point's spokeswoman said the company's priority "is, and always will be, the safety and wellbeing of our employees".