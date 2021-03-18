Flooding forces road closure in Coffs Harbour

Bray St, Coffs Harbour has been closed to traffic after heavy overnight rainfall continued into the morning.

Coffs Harbour SES announced the closure via their Facebook page where they warned drivers to stay clear of the area, take alternative routes, and not to enter flood waters.

⚠️ Warning ⚠️ Current as of 9AM 18/03/21 Bray St is currently closed from flooding. Motorists are advised to stay... Posted by NSW SES Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

There is an initial flood watch warning in place for the Orara, Bellinger and Nambucca Rivers and a severe weather warning for more heavy rain across the Mid North Coast today.

A Flood Watch means people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

Coffs Harbour SES have activated the public sandbag collection point at Brelsford Park, near the intersection of Earl Street & Park Avenue.

The heavy rainfall could lead to both flash flooding and riverine flooding given the relatively wet state of the catchments already.

Once again, the Bellinger River at Thora hit the minor flood level overnight on Thursday, reaching 3.27 about 1.30am.

Marine Rescue NSW has issued a warning to boaters across the region to prepare before conditions deteriorated.

"Boaters should secure their boats' moorings and storm covers. You need to take all possible steps to prevent your boat from breaking free and being washed by floodwaters on to rocks, the shoreline or nearby boats," Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Stacey Tannos said.

Mr Tannos said people should reconsider heading out into the predicted hazardous surf.

Photo: Tim Jarrett

"A Hazardous Surf Warning has been issued and will make coastal bars extremely hazardous, with conditions offshore becoming increasingly dangerous with heavy rain and poor visibility, increasing seas and swell and strong winds," he said.

"Even if you are intending to stay in enclosed waters, flooding on coastal rivers and estuaries may result in strong currents and submerged and floating debris. Navigation markers also may become submerged, moved or damaged and channels and shoals may shift.

"In these conditions, staying at home is the safest option. It's definitely not worth risking your life for a few fish."

Key rainfall data from the last 24 hours:

Gundagai St Coffs Harbour - 9mm

Boyles Bridge, Corindi - 9mm

Glenreagh ERTS - 4mm

Dorrigo Mountain top - 16mm

Bowraville WTP - 14mm

Nambucca Heads - 18mm

Sawtell - 22mm

Woolgoolga WTP - 10mm

