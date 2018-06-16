Flooding fears for local homes

IN THE past few years there has been plenty of residential development in Sandy Beach, which has been embraced and supported by the locals.

It's a growing area with a diverse mix of residents and a strong sense of community.

This diversity and strong neighbourhood spirit is reflected in the Sandy Beach Community Action Group, known as Sandbags.

It's a group of locals asking questions, voicing concerns and raising awareness about the proposed residential development at Hearnes Lake and how it will impact the local area.

This proposed Sandy Beach development is on the low-lying, flood-prone foreshore of the Hearnes Lake System that experiences regular flooding.

Sydney-based company Elite Constructions is proposing 280 houses be constructed on what is estimated to be 'nine feet of fill' along this narrow stretch.

So where will the run-off go? The answer is always the same with water - to the lowest point, which in this case is existing houses in Sandy Beach.

"Quite obviously, building houses in a lake, even on fill as the DA requires, clearly puts those homes and families that buy them at a high risk from natural hazards including sea level rise, coastal recession, rising water tables and flooding,” said Rod McKelvey, former Coffs Harbour City councillor.

Since the original DA was lodged for this development, the western side of the highway has experienced much growth and, combined with the unknown potential impact of the completed Pacific Highway upgrade, it's anyone's guess where the water will go in the event of another flood, but the residents of Pine Cres, Maple Rd and Ti-Tree Rd have good reason to be worried.

"There is an urgent need for a 2D Dynamic Catchment Flood Study to properly inform any decision-making,” MrMcKelvey said.

The original DA and modification have been looked at in isolation and there has been no flood modelling provided by the developer.

Sandbags has been holding raffles and community events to raise enough money to finance a 2D flood model, which they are certain will support their fears of flooding of existing properties.

With submissions on the modified DA closing Wednesday, time is ticking on this decade-long fight, which has continued through court battles and a change in developer.

"Coffs Harbour City Council's Coastal Zone Management Plan and related maps from the Coffs Harbour Coastal Processes and Hazard Definition Study clearly show Stages 1, 2 and 6 will be affected by coastal inundation, coastal erosion and shoreline recession,” MrMcKelvey said.

This northern beaches community is now calling on their neighbours across the Coffs Coast to come to their aid and put in a submission against this development. Make your submission at: majorprojects .planning.nsw.gov.au/page/ on-exhibition.