Flood Watch: southwest region sees rain from cyclone
THE Bureau of Meteorology has updated a Flood Watch alert for the western Gulf Country, Channel Country, Central West, Warrego and Maranoa catchments this morning.
As of 5am today, the Bureau has predicted rain and flooding to hit the southwest today, with heavy rainfall is expected to last into Wednesday for the westernmost regions, before moving towards the Warrego and Maranoa.
Catchments likely to be affected include:
- Nicholson River
- Leichhardt River
- Upper Flinders River
- Lower Flinders River
- Cloncurry River
- Balonne River
- Wallam and Mungallala Creeks
- Warrego River (QLD)
- Paroo River (QLD)
- Bulloo River (QLD)
- Barcoo River
- Thomson River
- Cooper Creek
- Diamantina River
- Georgina River and Eyre Creek
Some of the heavy rainfall may affect catchments in the Gulf Country that were impacted by the monsoon flooding in early February, but is not expected to be as prolonged or significant for the Gulf Country.
A severe weather warning is current for parts of the Flood Watch area.
Heavy rainfall may also lead to flash flooding, with road conditions expected to be impacted.
People living, working, or travelling along rivers and creeks are asked to monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings, and to not enter floodwaters.
For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500, or for life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts
The next Flood Watch will be issued at 1pm today.