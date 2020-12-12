FLOOD WATCH: Rivers swell as SES call in reinforcements

The Bellinger river at Lavenders Bridge, Bellingen at 12pm Saturday December 12.

RIVERS have risen across the region as the Coffs Coast is battered by wet weather. And it's expected to continue throughout the next few days.

With up to 150mm falling across parts of the region last night, rivers have swelled and left the community on guard with another significant fall predicted for Monday.

At midday, the Bellinger River remained steady at 2.46 metres at Bellingen Bridge and the Kalang at Kooroowi (Scotchman) sat at 1.72m.

In Coffs Harbour, Coffs Creek peaked at 1.81m around 6am with Industrial Drive still at 2.13m at 12pm.

A homeowner in Sawtell prepares for this weekend's wet weather by placing sandbags at the end of the driveway. Flood, Coffs Harbour Photo: Tim Jarrett

State Emergency Service deputy unit commander Martin Wells said they had fielded around 30 calls since last night, mainly for assistance sandbagging and dealing with water leaks.

And while the SES had already assisted residents in Sawtell to evacuate due to concerns over Middle Arm Creek, he expected things to escalate after the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted another 200mm to fall on Monday.

Mr Wells said they had requested additional support from outside areas.

"With the ground already soaked, that extra rain will all become run-off and we will be expect more river-type operations as well as storm and flash flooding events."

Along with additional SES support, 12 NSW Fire and Rescue swift-water rescue technicians will be based around the region, in Bellingen, Urunga and Coffs Harbour.

There will also be a dedicated helicopter on call based at Coffs Harbour Airport.

Heavy rains raised the flood level of Middle Arm Creek in Sawtell, forcing the evacuation of some residents along Boronia St.

Mr Wells reiterated to the public that they should stay out of flood waters, monitor weather predictions, local media sites and the SES social media page.

There is a sandbag filling point at Brelsford Park Coffs Harbour and anyone who required assistance should call 132 500.

The Bureau of Meteorology have issued a Flood Watch for nine catchments on North Coast which include the Bellinger, Kalang, Nambucca and Orara Rivers.

People living or working along rivers and streams should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.