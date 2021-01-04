Flood watch for Orara River ahead of expected heavy rain

The Orara River reached minor flood levels late last year, and more rain could see the return of flooding conditions. Photo: Tim Jarrett

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood watch for the Orara River ahead of expected heavy inland rainfall on Monday.

The warning of possible flooding comes as the Bellinger River at Thora reached minor flood levels this weekend.

Rainfall associated with a low pressure trough has the potential to cause minor riverine flooding across the Orara, Bellinger, Hastings, Manning, Paterson and Williams River catchments from late Monday, according to the BOM.

"A low pressure trough lies through inland NSW with a humid easterly airstream across northeast NSW. Heavy rainfall with, and ahead of, this trough is expected to impact Mid North Coast and Hunter Districts bringing river level rises from Monday," the BOM flood watch statement says.

"Catchments likely to be affected by flooding are currently saturated following rainfall over the last week or so.

"The weather system is expected to cause flooding for the catchments listed for Saturday and into Sunday and Monday as the weather system moves south."

Catchments likely to be affected include:

• Orara River: minor flooding

• Hastings River: minor flooding

• Manning and Gloucester rivers: minor flooding

• Wollombi Brook and Lower Hunter River: minor flooding

• Paterson and Williams rivers: minor flooding

This weekend heavy rainfall fell across parts of the Bellinger River catchment Saturday afternoon resulting in river level rises.

"River levels peaked at Thora early Sunday morning with minor flooding. Minor flooding continues at Thora with river levels falling slowly," the BOM says.

"Minor flooding is occurring along the Bellinger River at Thora.

"The Bellinger River at Thora peaked at 3.39 metres around 3am Sunday and is currently at 3.12 metres and falling with minor flooding."

Flood safety advice:

This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

Flood Warnings will be issued if Minor Flood Level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service.

Severe Weather Warnings will be issued or updated if very heavy rain is forecast or observed.

For more information on the Flood Watch Service: http://www.bom.gov.au/water/floods/floodWarningServices.shtml

FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au

For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500

For life threatening emergencies, call triple-0 immediately

For the latest flood and weather warnings see www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/

For the latest rainfall and weather forecasts see www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/

For the latest rainfall and river level information see www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood