Ex cyclone to bring rain to Qld, NSW

Get set for the big wet with forecasters warning the remnants of Cyclone Trevor could dump up to 150mm of rain in parts of eastern Australia over the coming days.

Almost the entirety of Queensland - from the coast to the outback - is likely to experience downpours while the eastern half of New South Wales and areas of the Northern Territory could see the same.

Much of the coast could register at least 20mm of moisture by the end of the week. But Brisbane could get three times that and 100mm plus can be expected in some populated areas.

Meanwhile, in Western Australia, Cyclone Veronica continues to dump rain on the Pilbara bringing "wild conditions" said Sky News Weather channel meteorologist Rob Sharpe on Monday.

For Queensland and NSW it looks set to get soggier as the week progresses.

The downpours have begun already in Birdsville, in Queensland's far west, where 21mm fell overnight, its heaviest rain for 16 years. Menindee, in south west NSW, saw 15mm in the 24 hours to 9am, its best rainfall in five months. In Tennant Creek, NT roads have flooded as over 100mm of rain fell between Sunday and Monday, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

By Wednesday the moisture will be making a serious impact in populated areas.

Rain is spreading across Queensland and NSW this week. Sky News Weather

SUBSTANTIAL RAIN

"We've got still the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Trevor moving through Queensland and that's set to see 90 per cent of the state seeing more than 20mm of rain.

"That's a very substantial amount of rain," warned Mr Sharpe who said flooding in the state's west was a real possibility.

"That moisture on about Wednesday will start linking up with a low pressure trough over northern NSW. Into Friday and Saturday that's when we'll really see some decent rain throughout NSW while Queensland will continue to see some decent falls and thunderstorms," Mr Sharpe said.

A sunny Monday in Brisbane will lead to a possible late shower on Tuesday and then the rain settling in on Wednesday with a possible storm on Friday. Expect between 30 - 60mm of rain between midweek and the weekend.

Regional areas inland are set to be even wetter with Bedourie getting potentially near 100mm.

In NSW, Grafton, Ballina and the entire Northern Rivers could see up to 100mm with the rain focused on Wednesday and Thursday. Further south, the rainfall totals will be slightly lower but the upper level prediction for Port Macquarie is still around 60mm for the week.

Sydney will have a pleasantly warm week in the mid-20s with heavier showers a possibility on Thursday and Friday.

Slow moving Cyclone Veronica is parked just of the coast near Port Hedland. Picture: Windy.

OTHER CAPITALS AND VERONICA

Canberra should remain in the mid-20s with few if any showers.

Dry in Melbourne but cool with most days struggling to get into the 20s. The warmest day should be Thursday topping out at 26C.

Across the Bass Strait there will be some showers here and there. In Hobart highs in the mid teens rising to the low-20s on Thursday.

Sunny in Adelaide with the mercury in the low to mid-20s for most of the week.

In Western Australia, expect a gloriously sunny week in the early-30s for Perth. But head north and Cyclone Veronica is still making its presence felt.

"Veronica is bringing wild conditions through northern parts of the Pilbara particularly between Port Hedland and Karratha with winds of 120km/h in many locations and 220km/h at times near the centre of the system," said Mr Sharpe.

Things should start to clear up, though, from mid week onwards as Veronica runs out of puff. Blue skies are a real possibility in Karratha with temperature soaring up to 37C on Friday and the weekend.

Over the border in the Northern Territory and it's going to be wet in Darwin with the gauge registering between 20 and 100mm of rain this week as the effects of Cyclone Trevor continue to be felt.

A severe weather warning is current for damaging and possibly destructive winds along with the heavy rainfall in southeastern areas of the NT.

A flood watch is current for the Carpentaria Coastal Rivers, Georgina River, Simpson Desert and the Barkly as the system will lead to significant stream rises and localised flooding - many roads in the area are currently impassable due to the rainfall.