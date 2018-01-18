Flood warning system announced for Bellingen

Flooding of the Bellinger River, at Bellingen Bridge.

IT has been announced this week $65,000 in NSW Government funding will be put towards installing flood monitoring infrastructure in Bellingen.

Minister for Racing Paul Toole and Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey made the announcement on Thursday, saying the project will give the community real-time information and warnings by monitoring flood impacts on local bridges and roads.

"I'm delighted the NSW Government has partnered with Bellingen Shire Council to deliver this much needed project to protect lives and property during floods,” Ms Pavey said.

"The monitoring will be live-streamed on the council's website. Emergency services will be able to respond to priority incidents based on the most up-to-date information on flood risks.”

Mr Toole said the project is one of 26 across NSW funded from the latest round of the Clubgrants category 3 infrastructure program.

"More than $50 million in Clubgrants infrastructure funding is being provided in the current term of government for projects across emergency preparedness, sport and recreation, and arts and culture,” Mr Toole said.

"These grants are funded through a rebate on the state's registered clubs' gaming machines to reinvest profits back into community projects.”

Mr Toole said the Government is aiming to fund modern facilities to protect communities.

"We improved the program in 2017 by giving community organisations more chances to apply for a range of projects,” he said.

"New funding ranges are encouraging more diverse projects, and a streamlined application process is cutting red tape.”