Flood warning issued for Coffs as heavy rain continues

Keagan Elder
| 10th Jun 2017 11:07 AM
HEAVY RAIN: Heavy rain this weekend could lead to flooding on the Coffs Coast.
HEAVY RAIN: Heavy rain this weekend could lead to flooding on the Coffs Coast.

THE Coffs Coast is under flood watch as an east coast low lies off the coast.

The low pressure system is bringing widespread rain along with localised heavy falls.

This weather system has the potential to cause flooding from this afternoon afterwards, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

BoM issued flood warnings for:

1. Coffs Coast - minor flooding

2. Orara - minor flooding

3. Bellinger - minor to moderate flooding

4. Nambucca - minor to moderate flooding

5. Hastings - minor flooding.

People living or working near areas at risk should monitor the latest weather forecasts and be ready to move to higher ground.

Across NSW about 70% of flood watches are followed by flooding.

BoM warned of heavy rain and thunderstorms for today and tomorrow for the Mid North Coast.

It forecast more than 200mm of rain for broad areas of the region this weekend.

Over the last 24 hours, Sawtell (78mm) recorded the highest rainfall.

 

Rainfall on the Coffs Coast over the last 24 hours.
Rainfall on the Coffs Coast over the last 24 hours.
Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast weather east coast low flood watch heavy rain

