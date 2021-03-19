FLOOD WARNING: Bellinger, Orara gauges rise after downpour

The Bellinger and Orara Rivers have hit the minor flood level yet again this year, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting there could be moderate flooding on the way.

Updating their Flood Warning for both rivers on Friday morning, the BOM noted minor flooding is already occurring along the Bellinger and Orara Rivers at Thora and Glenreagh.

With more heavy rain predicted, residents who live in low lying areas are being urged to continue to monitor conditions.

Yesterday there were dire predictions of "life threatening" floods and storm activity.

The Bluff Bridge on the Orara Way is inundated with water, cutting off access to Grafton.

Lavenders Bridge at Bellingen went under water about 11.30am.

Martin Wells from the Coffs Harbour State Emergency Service said with the steady rainfall, he was expecting a change from the high intensity flash flooding which occurred on Thursday as the focus turned to the impacts from riverine flooding.

WATCH: Drivers venture into flood waters to save minutes

The SES attended 42 jobs on Thursday and Mr Wells said their efforts had been helped by much of the community embracing the free sandbag-filling point at Brelsford Park.

The more people that made the effort to take precautionary measures ahead of the rain, the more time was left for the SES to help those "less able" people who found themselves in need.

"It's a real credit to the community for taking that on," he said.

The SES incident management team were now operating out of Coffs Harbour, enabling the region's volunteer crews to pool resources and direct them to the areas they were most needed.

There are also four fire and rescue teams and two helicopters on standby, ready to be called upon if needed.