Flood rescues across NSW
News

FLOOD SHOCK: Wet weather warning on electricity

TIM JARRETT
20th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
Mid North Coast households with solar panels are being warned to take extra care during this period of dramatic wet weather.

Essential Energy has issued a statement warning people of the electrical dangers posed by flooding, especially from solar installations which can generate electricity even when turned off.

People with solar panel installations affected by flooding should take care to stay well clear when returning to homes or businesses.

“Solar panels or photovoltaic arrays can generate an electrical current regardless of whether or not the electricity has been turned off,” Essential Energy’s Mid North Coast operations manager, Mat Reedy said.

“If you’re unsure about the state of your solar panel installation, contact your installer or a licensed electrician before turning the equipment on.”

Whether preparing for flooding or returning to flood affected properties, Mr Reedy said people should follow some basic electrical safety tips and be aware of possible dangers to “ensure their own safety and that of their families”.

“Most importantly, no one should enter a property that has been affected by flood waters without first ensuring the energised electrical wiring has been shut off or disconnected,” he said.

For more information visit Essential Energy’s summer safety website.

