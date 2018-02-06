Flood protection and risk management to be funded

RISK MANAGEMENT: Government funding to assist management of Coffs Harbour floodplains is available.

RISK MANAGEMENT: Government funding to assist management of Coffs Harbour floodplains is available. Trevor Veale

FLOODPLAIN management projects are eligible for funding from the NSW Government.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said applications for the 2018 Floodplain Management Program must be received by March 28 and will assess risk and help reduce flood impacts.

"The grants can assist local government with flood studies, risk management studies and plans,” he said.

"They can also be applied to works such as flood levees, gates, warning systems and house raising and purchase in high risk areas.”

The last funding round of $8.84 million supported 59 projects approved from local councils, county councils and other government bodies with floodplain risk management responsibilities.