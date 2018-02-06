Menu
Login
News

Flood protection and risk management to be funded

RISK MANAGEMENT: Government funding to assist management of Coffs Harbour floodplains is available.
RISK MANAGEMENT: Government funding to assist management of Coffs Harbour floodplains is available. Trevor Veale

FLOODPLAIN management projects are eligible for funding from the NSW Government.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said applications for the 2018 Floodplain Management Program must be received by March 28 and will assess risk and help reduce flood impacts.

"The grants can assist local government with flood studies, risk management studies and plans,” he said.

"They can also be applied to works such as flood levees, gates, warning systems and house raising and purchase in high risk areas.”

The last funding round of $8.84 million supported 59 projects approved from local councils, county councils and other government bodies with floodplain risk management responsibilities.

Topics:  2018 nsw government floodplain management program coffs harbour floodplain flood mitigation member for coffs harbour andrew fraser

Coffs Coast Advocate
Bus driver treated for shock after fatal pedestrian crash

Bus driver treated for shock after fatal pedestrian crash

THE driver of the bus was treated for shock after this morning's crash where a pedestrian was killed.

Job creation grants to open export markets

GROWING MARKETS: Oz Group's Gurmesh Singh and Peter Locke inside the Co-op's Coffs Harbour processing plant off Isles Dr.

Two major Coffs Coast food producers backed by Federal Government.

Voice of experience gets nod for Group 2 gig

Clint Greenshields has been offered the chance to help mould the next generation of Group 2 players after being named as the coach of the under-23 representative team.

Greenshields named as new coach of Group 2's under-23 rep team.

It's time for free frozen yogurt

To celebrate International Yogurt Day Coffs Harbour' s Yogurtland is this afternoon giving away free product until 7pm.

Head on down to Yogurtland this afternoon for a free frozen yogurt.

Local Partners