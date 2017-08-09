Flood funds flow to the Coffs Coast

Woolgoolga residents at Sunset Caravan Park at Woolgoolga under water during the floods of 2009.

COFFS Harbour City Council has been awarded $13,000 in government funding to better understand and manage flood risk at a problem spot in Woolgoolga.

A total of $2,559,733 in funding has also been committed by the Federal and NSW State Government for the Cowper electorate under the Floodplain Grants Scheme - jointly funded Commonwealth-State National Partnership Agreement on National Disaster Resilience.

The Coffs Harbour City Council will use the funds to investigate options to improve evacuation access for residents of the Sunset Caravan Park, which is part of the recently adopted Woolgoolga Floodplain Risk Management Plan.

"This funding will help our community better prepare for any future flood," Member for Page Kevin Hogan said.

"We have all seen the damage done to communities and people's lives in recent flooding on the North Coast so it is imperative that the Government provides all the help we can to protect our communities in the future.

The funding is provided through the Floodplain Grants Scheme, which is jointly funded by the Federal and State governments.

Successful projects include:

Bellingen Shire Council Lower Bellinger and Kalang Rivers Floodplain Risk Management Study and Plan - Stage Two The project will develop a flood risk management study and plan following the recently completed Lower Bellinger and Kalang Rivers flood study. $114,400 Coffs Harbour City Council Boambee - Newports Creek Flood Mitigation Works Investigation and Design The works will lower one percent annual exceedance probability flood levels in the nearby industrial and commercial areas by up to 500 millimetres reducing the danger, inconvenience and commercial loss from flooding. They will also considerably reduce the risk of flooding and improve access to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus and along local collector road North Boambee Road. $78,666 Coffs Harbour City Council Boambee - Newports Creek Flood Mitigation Works: Investigation and Design Detention Basin Design of the North Boambee Valley - Detention Basin proposed in the upper catchment, adjacent to Englands Road. The basin by itself reduces one percent annual exceedance probability flood levels by up to 420 millimetres. $86,667 Coffs Harbour City Council Coffs Harbour Flood Mitigation Works - Upper Shephards Lane Detention Basin The Upper Shephards Lane Detention - Basin is one of four detention basins proposed in the Coffs Creek Floodplain Management Plan three of which have already been constructed. This basin will halve the peak 100 year flood flow resulting in the reduction of residential homes inundated by the 100 year flood from 308 to 236. $2,200,000 Kempsey Shire Council Lower Macleay Flood Risk Management Plan - Stage One Flood Study This project is Stage One, designed to provide a complete floodplain risk management plan for the Lower Macleay River Floodplain to replace the existing outdated plan. $80,000

"You don't have to have a very long memory to understand just how much damage flooding can do to this region, with the March, 2017 floods quite fresh in everyone's minds," Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker said.

"The better we can understand how our region floods, the more we can take steps to reduce or potentially even nullify the risks.

"Our communities need to become more resilient to this style of natural disaster, to save lives and property.

All successful projects will be managed by the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage, and more information is available at http://www.environment.nsw.gov.au/coasts/Floodgrants.htm.