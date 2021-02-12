‘Flogging a dead horse’: Is the Boambee dream over?

The drawn-out debate over whether to allow further industrial development in North Boambee Valley appears over after councillors accepted State Government misgivings.

At Thursday’s Coffs Harbour City Council meeting councillors voted to accept Department of Planning Industry and Environment correspondence over the North Boambee Valley West Investigation Area, effectively ending a push to retain it in a key planning document.

DPIE had carved the area out from the Local Growth Management Strategy due to environmental and flood constraints, despite concerns from councillors that it would limit Coffs Harbour’s capacity to cater to industry.

DON’T MISS OUT: How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

By excluding it from the LGMS, any attempt to have the land rezoned for industrial use is significantly more challenging.

Cr John Arkan said Council needed to think long term and urged his fellow councillors to keep the issue alive by commissioning a study to prove to DPIE that industrial development in the area is viable.

Referring to an email from an affected property owner, he said some areas did not have environmental constraints and it could be left up to individuals to undertake studies to determine if their land was appropriate.

The view south into North Boambee Valley from North Boambee Road. Photo: Tim Jarrett

“To blanket-mark that area out might be a mistake, we really need to keep that area open for further growth,” Mr Arkan said.

His push hit a snag when Council director Chris Chapman pointed out the motion committed council to undertaking studies which could cost “a couple of hundred thousand dollars”.

It appeared that while some councillors shared Mr Arkan’s concerns over industrial land shortages, they were not prepared to sink money into studies which ultimately could still be rejected by the State Government.

“I am wondering if we are flogging a dead horse here,” Cr Paul Amos said.

“We know the staff … are resource-poor, I think loading them up with this for no real reason is not a great strategic (move).” ﻿



Sounding bullish, Cr Keith Rhodes said Council shouldn’t be scared a Government department said they couldn’t do something.

READ MORE: Councillors turn tables in push to industrialise land

“This is what our community is feeling, this is what our community has an expectation for, we have a shortage of industrial land,” he said.



“If we believe it’s a possibility, stick with it until that brick wall (becomes) two metres wide and you don’t get a headache knocking your head against it, you end up getting a migraine.”



Moments before councillors voted down Mr Arkan’s motion, Cr Sally Townley said it was “really dangerous” to go against the recommendations of staff and DPIE and continue to throw money at a project that “was unlikely to go anywhere”.



“Everything is pointing to the fact that the land is so constrained that development for industrial zoning is not possible,” she said.

“Of course (the people that own the land) want it to be zoned for a higher value, but just because they want it doesn’t take away from the fact that it is extremely flood prone and environmentally constrained.

“And possibly could even have the impact of making flooding worse downstream where the hospital is.”