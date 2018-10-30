Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Are you missing a flock of 'Jaca geese'?
Are you missing a flock of 'Jaca geese'? CVC Animal Pound
Offbeat

Flock of geese lost in purple haze

Jenna Thompson
by
30th Oct 2018 10:06 AM

A FLOCK of geese found wandering the streets of Grafton are clearly getting into the Jacaranda Festival spirit.

On Monday animal control officers were called out to Victoria Street after members of the community spotted them dodging traffic.

"The geese were hanging out the front of a solicitor's office and had been seen out on the road," animal control officer Shirley King said.

However, rangers quickly noticed the birds were sporting a distinctive Jacaranda hue across the back of their necks.

"It looks as if it's purple hairspray; I'd say someone has coloured them for Jacaranda," Ms King said.

After some hissing and honking in protest, rangers managed to contain the birds in a nearby carpark and are currently waiting to be claimed.

"The owners aren't in trouble with us," Ms King said.

"The geese are in good condition, they're well fed and if it's just regular hairspray it will wash out."

In the meantime, the flock are enjoying a holiday at Clarence Valley Council Animal Pound.

"They're having a great time in the kiddy pool this morning," Ms King laughed.

If you have any further information about these birds, please contact CVC Animal Pound on 0266425689 and quote GEESE

animal pound clarence valley council editors picks geese jacaranda festival 2018
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Bypass criticism a bit rich, says Fraser

    premium_icon Bypass criticism a bit rich, says Fraser

    News MEMBER for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser has laughed off accusations he has abandoned the people of West Coffs saying it's "purely politics”.

    • 30th Oct 2018 11:00 AM
    Coffs back on the world sports stage

    premium_icon Coffs back on the world sports stage

    News The third edition of the Tag World Cup is being played in Coffs

    Lauren's on the road to recovery

    premium_icon Lauren's on the road to recovery

    News Girl seriously injured in fall from horse shows signs of improvement

    Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    News LOOKING for the cheapest fuel prices on the Coffs Coast?

    Local Partners