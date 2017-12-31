Menu
Login
News

Floating beach chair helps disabled swim safely

BEACH ACCESS: Chris and Dianna Donohue with Anna Joy and the floating beach wheelchair.
BEACH ACCESS: Chris and Dianna Donohue with Anna Joy and the floating beach wheelchair. Bellinger Shire Council
Greg White
by

A JOINT project between Bellingen Shire Council and Reflections Holiday Park at Mylestom enables swimmers with limited mobility better access to the beach.

The purchase of a floating beach Mobi-Chair in 2016 proved a huge success and again this summer the chair is available to hire from the park at no cost.

The chair may be transported and used at other beaches as it folds up to fit inside the boot of a standard size vehicle and is easy to assemble.

Hire of the chair is subject to reading the operation manual, signing a hire agreement and providing contact details and identification, all of which are done upon collection of the chair at the holiday park.

Meanwhile, volunteer surf lifesavers and paid lifeguards are working together to provide patrols at North Beach and Hungry Head from 9am to 5pm.

"Council is happy to provide a lifeguard service to complement the great work done by the volunteer members,” Mayor Dominic King said.

"Summer holidays are a fantastic time and remember to swim in the surf in the area between the red and yellow flags.”

Topics:  bellingen mayor dominic king bellingen shire council hungry head beach at urunga mobi-chair for hire north beach at mylestom reflections holiday parks

Coffs Coast Advocate
What we were Googleing in 2017

What we were Googleing in 2017

This year's hottest, and arguably dumbest, toy - the fidget spinner - made the top 10 searches in every state and territory except the Northern Territory.

Holiday season traffic delays

Visit livetraffic.com.au for the latest traffic updates.

Allow extra time when travelling during the holiday season.

Head-on in Coffs Harbour CBD in heavy highway traffic

A Toyota Camry and a Mitsubishi Pajero crashed head-on in the Coffs Harbour city centre this afternoon.

Two cars crash head-on in Coffs Harbour CBD in heavy holiday traffic

MIDWASTE funded to tackle litter hot spots

TRASH TALK: Funding will be used to identify litter hot spots and organise clean-ups.

Coffs Coast litterbugs will be targeted by NSW Government funding

Local Partners