Floating beach chair helps disabled swim safely

BEACH ACCESS: Chris and Dianna Donohue with Anna Joy and the floating beach wheelchair. Bellinger Shire Council

A JOINT project between Bellingen Shire Council and Reflections Holiday Park at Mylestom enables swimmers with limited mobility better access to the beach.

The purchase of a floating beach Mobi-Chair in 2016 proved a huge success and again this summer the chair is available to hire from the park at no cost.

The chair may be transported and used at other beaches as it folds up to fit inside the boot of a standard size vehicle and is easy to assemble.

Hire of the chair is subject to reading the operation manual, signing a hire agreement and providing contact details and identification, all of which are done upon collection of the chair at the holiday park.

Meanwhile, volunteer surf lifesavers and paid lifeguards are working together to provide patrols at North Beach and Hungry Head from 9am to 5pm.

"Council is happy to provide a lifeguard service to complement the great work done by the volunteer members,” Mayor Dominic King said.

"Summer holidays are a fantastic time and remember to swim in the surf in the area between the red and yellow flags.”