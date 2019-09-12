Flintoff escapes horiffic Top Gear wreck

Not exactly sure how safe this looks to be.

FORMER England star Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff has miraculously walked away from a 200km/h crash while filming for Top Gear on the same track where former presenter Richard Hammond also dodged death.

The cricket legend is not thought to have been seriously hurt in the high-speed smash at RAF Elvington in North Yorkshire.

A source said the 41-year-old walked away from the incident and is "absolutely fine" following the high-speed crash on Tuesday.

Flintoff had been piloting a super-fast trike in a stunt for the BBC motoring show when things went awry.

Flintoff on the trike on track.

"I'm absolutely fine and was back filming today," he told The Mirror. "I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races but on this occasion I went a few lengths too far.

"It will look more ridiculous than dangerous when you see it on TV."

In the wake of the incident, which mirrored a similar accident for former presenter Hammond, a Top gear spokesman moved to protect the show's safety record.

"The health and safety of our presenters and crew on Top Gear is paramount," the spokesperson said.

"As viewers of the recent series will have seen, Freddie is often keen to get 'off the beaten track'.

"Tuesday's filming at Elvington Airfield was no exception - but he suffered no injuries as a result of his spontaneous detour, as fans will see for themselves when we show the sequence in full in the next series."

Flintoff was riding this modified high-speed trike.

It's not the first time Flintoff has been involved in an incident while filming for the show - he once said he thought he had killed co-host Paddy McGuinness when he crashed a hearse.

He lost control of the 1995 Daimler, with the vehicle flipping as he raced around a tight bend in Wales.

"I had genuine panic for 10 seconds," Flintoff said at the time. "It's one thing hurting yourself but you don't want to hurt anyone else."

FREDDIE STRUCK BY HAMMOND CURSE

Flintoff fared a lot better than Hammond, who was left in a coma for two weeks in 2006 after crashing a jet-propelled car at the same racetrack.

Former Top Gear host Richard Hammond had a similar nasty crash.

Its right tyre blew as he tried to set a speed record at 463km/h at the RAF base near York.

He was airlifted to hospital in Leeds and the dad-of-two later revealed he experienced depression, paranoia and memory loss due to brain damage suffered.

Flintoff was brought in to host Top Gear after Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May left, and a new team of presenters also stepped down.

On October 22, 2018, it was revealed McGuinness and Flintoff would replace former Friends star Matt LeBlanc along with current host Chris Harris.

Hammond was also airlifted to hospital in June, 2017, after cheating death in another horror crash.

He was driving a $3.5 million supercar in Switzerland when he lost control before it flipped over and burst into flames.

The presenter was treated in hospital with serious injuries - the worst of which was a fractured knee, which required an operation.

Hammond revealed he thought he was going to die during the smash, describing the experience as like being "inside a tumble dryer full of bricks".

This article first appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission.