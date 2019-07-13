Flights hit as wild winds batter NSW

STRONG winds have caused havoc at Sydney airport, where dozens of flights have been cancelled.

A cold front moving over eastern NSW on Saturday has begun bringing damaging winds across Sydney and the NSW alpine region.

Wind speeds approached 50km/h, while gusts topped 70km/h on Saturday morning at Sydney airport.

Qantas, Jetstar, Tigerair, Rex and Virgin all cancelled multiple flights into and out of the airport in the city's south.

Virgin warned travellers the winds could result in some changes to flights. "We'll do everything to get you on your way as quickly & safely as possible," the airline posted to Twitter.

"If you're flying, be sure to keep an eye on your flight status." A severe weather warning for damaging winds remains in place for Sydney, the Illawarra, Southern Tablelands, Snowy Mountains and south coast regions. Blizzards are possible in alpine regions above 1600m on Sunday afternoon.

Still seeing strong #winds in large parts of southern #NSW & the #ACT. #Sydney Harbour has recorded 76km/h #Wollongong 96km/h #Canberra 65km/h & 72km/h at Mt Ginini to name just a few. Current #warnings include Severe Weather & Marine Gales https://t.co/7vbJjVsG2o pic.twitter.com/NkLPPlDGkH — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) July 13, 2019

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service recommends that back country travel be postponed until conditions improve, the weather bureau said. Strong winds lashed parts of the state earlier in the week, with Thredbo recording a peak wind gust of 115km/h on Thursday.

A peak wind gust of 96km/h also hit Moss Vale in the Southern Highlands on Thursday.

The bureau has issued a gale wind warning for the Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra, Batemans Bay and Eden coasts on Saturday.