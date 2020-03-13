Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Flight Centre shock: Up to 100 branches to close

by Hayden Johnson
13th Mar 2020 11:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

FLIGHT Centre will close up to 100 underperforming stores before June 30 as the coronavirus continues to cripple the global travel industry.

The underperforming stores are expected to close within months and sales staff redeployed to fill existing vacancies in other shops.

What stores will close has not yet been revealed by the company.

Flexible working arrangements will be offered, store trading hours reduced and staff urged to take leave as part of the cost-cutting measures.

 

Graham Turner CEO of Flight Centre at their AGM at Ridges Hotel, South Brisbane. Pic Mark Cranitch.
Graham Turner CEO of Flight Centre at their AGM at Ridges Hotel, South Brisbane. Pic Mark Cranitch.

 

Flight Centre will also freeze the hiring of new workers.

Flight Centre Managing Director Graham Turner said the company was prepared to overcome challenges.

 

 

 

"We are now seeing significant softening and expect this to continue into April at least," he said.

"Within this uncertain environment, our priorities are to reduce costs, while also ensuring that we and our people are ready to capitalise when the steep discounting that is underway across most travel categories starts to gain traction and as the trading cycle rebounds.

"As we saw with both SARS and the GFC in Australia, the rebound can be relatively fast and strong after a fairly significant downturn in international travel."

 

 

Mr Turner said the company would invest in sales and marketing "at a time when some of our competitors may be forced to pull back.''

 

 

coronaviruspromo

He said low-risk destinations included Australian domestic and South Pacific holidays.

Flight Centre previously lowered its earnings guidance to between $240m and $300m, down from $310m-$350m.

 

More Stories

Show More
business closures coronavirus editors picks flight centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tackling local litter with more than $1m in grants

        premium_icon Tackling local litter with more than $1m in grants

        News The NSW Government is calling on councils, hospitals, universities and other community and industry groups to apply for more than $1 million worth of grants to tackle...

        Online only for this local business

        premium_icon Online only for this local business

        News With doors about to close at this local homewares bricks and mortar store, shoppers...

        Action lodged against councillor as DA heads to court

        premium_icon Action lodged against councillor as DA heads to court

        News News from the latest meeting of the Coffs Harbour City Council.

        REVEALED: Doctor lifts the lid on a health service in crisis

        premium_icon REVEALED: Doctor lifts the lid on a health service in crisis

        News A Coffs Professor is putting his job on the line to speak out.