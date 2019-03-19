Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EXTRA: Additional daily Qantas flights have been added to the Sunshine Coast.
EXTRA: Additional daily Qantas flights have been added to the Sunshine Coast. Contributed
News

Flight bound for Hervey Bay forced to turn back

Carlie Walker
by
19th Mar 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FLIGHT bound for Hervey Bay had to turn back to Brisbane on Monday due to a technical issue.

The QantasLink aircraft had a flap defect issue, according a spokesman from the airline.

"Because we don't have engineers in Hervey Bay, the aircraft returned to Brisbane where we have a large turboprop engineering base," he said.

"Passengers were put on flights later that day."

The spokesman said the planes hold about 50 people and it was about half full.

editors picks flight harvey bay turned back
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Parking situation at hospital is 'one hell of a problem'

    premium_icon Parking situation at hospital is 'one hell of a problem'

    News Property developer and owner of two fast food outlets at the South Coffs Service Centre has expressed concerns about the parking situation at the hospital.

    • 19th Mar 2019 1:30 PM
    Election battlelines drawn over blueberry industry

    premium_icon Election battlelines drawn over blueberry industry

    News Independent candidate denies rumour and goes on the attack.

    Police search for duo after mugging on highway

    premium_icon Police search for duo after mugging on highway

    News Man threatened with knife while walking along street.