Flight bound for Hervey Bay forced to turn back

A FLIGHT bound for Hervey Bay had to turn back to Brisbane on Monday due to a technical issue.

The QantasLink aircraft had a flap defect issue, according a spokesman from the airline.

"Because we don't have engineers in Hervey Bay, the aircraft returned to Brisbane where we have a large turboprop engineering base," he said.

"Passengers were put on flights later that day."

The spokesman said the planes hold about 50 people and it was about half full.