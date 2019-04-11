‘Am I fired?’ Hostie’s mid-air blunder

Flight attendant Maddie Peters thought she was going to be fired when she accidentally spilt a tray of drinks on the lap of American Airlines CEO Doug Parker.

Spilling an entire tray of drinks in a person's lap is never good. But when you're a flight attendant and that person happens to be the chief executive officer of the airline, that's a potentially career-ending disaster.

And after four years of never spilling a drink on anybody, that's exactly what happened to American Airlines flight attendant Maddie Peters.

Ms Peters took to Instagram to say she was "mortified" after a passenger bumped into her and she sprayed American Airlines CEO Doug Parker with a tray of drinks on a recent flight from Phoenix to Dallas.

"I was serving drinks during boarding to the first class cabin," she explained.

"I had a full tray with drinks on it, when the passenger in front of me stops in the aisle and backs up. He bumps into the tray and the drinks go flying.

"Guys I have worked for American Airlines for 4 years, and not once have I ever spilt a drink on a passenger."

Ms Peters told NBC News the cabin crew had been told Mr Parker would be on the flight and they were all to be on their best behaviour.

So when the drinks went flying, as luck would have it, they landed right in the lap of her boss.

"Half of them went all over me, the other half in Doug's lap," she continued on Instagram.

"I WAS MORTIFIED. I wanted to drop dead right there in the aisle. (Like am I still employed?!) I'm still slightly traumatised/embarrassed."

The good news was Mr Parker was a total champ and even posed for a photo with the mortified staffer, who was worried she'd lose her job.

"I asked him, 'Am I fired?' and he said, 'Of course not'," she told NBC.

Elaborating on Instagram, the flight attendant said Mr Parker was "super cool, and a good sport about it".

"He later came back and we chatted for a little, and joked about it the rest of the flight," she said. "When he was getting off the plane he told me he'd never forget me … guess that's a good thing right?

"Most people never even meet their CEO let alone shower them with beverages. But it's too good of a story not to tell. Accidents happen."