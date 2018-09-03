Fledgling Magpies fly the nest

YOUNG GUNS: Port Macquarie Magpies were on top of the world after winning the under-17 grand final.

YOUNG GUNS: Port Macquarie Magpies were on top of the world after winning the under-17 grand final. AFL North Coast

THE future looks bright for AFL footy in the Hastings after Port Macquarie Magpies claimed the under-17 flag ahead of Coffs Breakers.

Port came out firing, intent on ensuring there would be no repeat of the one point nail biter in the semi.

They used the breeze well in the opening quarter to go to the first break leading by 13 points, then redoubled their efforts into the breeze in the second quarter to outscore Breakers by four goals to one and extend the lead to 34 points.

Breakers were able to make limited headway in the third term but Port kicked the last goal of the quarter to maintain the six goal lead at three quarter time.

This took the wind out of the sails of the Breakers players and with Port saving their best for last by way of a seven goal final term, they claimed a 79 point win.

Ed Smith from Port was outstanding in winning the Nathan Harris medal for best on ground.

Smith kicked five goals but also played an equally important role at the other end of the field, constantly winning the ball and launching the next wave of attack.

Captain Dom Byrne was strong in the ruck and was also able to boot five goals when moved to centre half forward.

Jukiah Crowhurst was elusive around the forward line and Layton Gray provided great stability across the half back line.

For Breakers, Noah Dalton and Caydn O'Connell both got through a power of work.

Ben Gibbeson kicked three goals and Aden van Ryswyk added two but overall the team was down on its semi final performance and ultimately paid the price.

Port Macquarie Magpies 17.12 (114) defeated Coffs Harbour Breakers 5.5 (35)