Flavour of France in Coffs

The opening night of the Vive La France! French Film Festival this Wednesday will be Chef Loic who arrived in Coffs Harbour earlier this year from Provence.

WHEN the Screenwave team tell Coffs locals they're bringing them the true flavour of France, they mean it literally.

For whetting cinema audiences' appetites on the opening night of the Vive La France! French Film Festival this Wednesday will be Chef Loic, an experienced chef who arrived in Coffs Harbour earlier this year from none other than the Gallic gastronomy paradise, Provence.

Loic is originally from Normandy, where he trained as a chef before moving to the South of France where he worked at a number of traditional dining institutions including Les Ecuries de L'aube. Now, with his wife and young son in tow, he has swapped the busy brasseries and restaurants of the Provence to start a bed and breakfast business and become a personal chef right here in Coffs.

"I've been cooking for more than 10 years, and it's always the back of a kitchen,” he says in his strong French lilt.

"It means that you never meet the people who eat your food. You're just cooking for random people and you don't even get to see them enjoying it. Whereas I love to cook for families, for groups of friends, a more personal thing.”

His personal chef business, French Connect Food, offers an elegant take on classic as well as modern French fare to clients who hire him into their homes for dinner parties, events and gatherings. Where possible Loic sources seasonal local ingredients from markets and local growers in Coffs and Bellingen - and French cheeses from Coffs' very own award-winning Cheesemaking Workshop & Deli.

As he speaks Loic puts the finishing touches on lobster with watercress veloute, squid ink gel and Pernod foam and a parmesan crisp - as well as a dish of rack of lamb, sweet potato fondant, asparagus and goat's cheese.

On Wednesday's Vive La France opening night, he will treat Screenwave fans to a taste adventure with French canapes on arrival in the foyer of the Jetty Memorial Theatre, paired with champagne. While Chef Loic remains tight-lipped about what exactly will be on the menu, he said it will feature "very typical little French morsels" with flavours that will be "very big and very bold".