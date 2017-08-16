30°
News

Flavour of France in Coffs

16th Aug 2017 10:30 AM
The opening night of the Vive La France! French Film Festival this Wednesday will be Chef Loic who arrived in Coffs Harbour earlier this year from Provence.
The opening night of the Vive La France! French Film Festival this Wednesday will be Chef Loic who arrived in Coffs Harbour earlier this year from Provence. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHEN the Screenwave team tell Coffs locals they're bringing them the true flavour of France, they mean it literally.

For whetting cinema audiences' appetites on the opening night of the Vive La France! French Film Festival this Wednesday will be Chef Loic, an experienced chef who arrived in Coffs Harbour earlier this year from none other than the Gallic gastronomy paradise, Provence.

Loic is originally from Normandy, where he trained as a chef before moving to the South of France where he worked at a number of traditional dining institutions including Les Ecuries de L'aube. Now, with his wife and young son in tow, he has swapped the busy brasseries and restaurants of the Provence to start a bed and breakfast business and become a personal chef right here in Coffs.

"I've been cooking for more than 10 years, and it's always the back of a kitchen,” he says in his strong French lilt.

"It means that you never meet the people who eat your food. You're just cooking for random people and you don't even get to see them enjoying it. Whereas I love to cook for families, for groups of friends, a more personal thing.”

His personal chef business, French Connect Food, offers an elegant take on classic as well as modern French fare to clients who hire him into their homes for dinner parties, events and gatherings. Where possible Loic sources seasonal local ingredients from markets and local growers in Coffs and Bellingen - and French cheeses from Coffs' very own award-winning Cheesemaking Workshop & Deli.

As he speaks Loic puts the finishing touches on lobster with watercress veloute, squid ink gel and Pernod foam and a parmesan crisp - as well as a dish of rack of lamb, sweet potato fondant, asparagus and goat's cheese.

On Wednesday's Vive La France opening night, he will treat Screenwave fans to a taste adventure with French canapes on arrival in the foyer of the Jetty Memorial Theatre, paired with champagne. While Chef Loic remains tight-lipped about what exactly will be on the menu, he said it will feature "very typical little French morsels" with flavours that will be "very big and very bold".

Coffs Coast Advocate
FOUND: Ben the horse to be reunited with family

FOUND: Ben the horse to be reunited with family

IT'S the phone call Marty Wall has been hoping he'd receive every time his phone rang since the passing of his father.

Much-loved coffee shop desperately needs volunteers

Bowra-Macksville UHA branch treasurer and the MNCLHD's Volunteer of the Year, Dee Hunter, with volunteers Chriss Tape, Heather Edwards and Barbara Graham.

Volunteers needed at Macksville's Carpark Café.

ABC host Emma Alberici accused of bullying in same-sex row

Lateline host Emma Alberici has fired up at a fellow journalist on Twitter.

Alberici expressed incredulity at being “labelled a bully”

Housing estate is almost a sell out

ACTIVITY: Sapphire Beachfront Estate is almost sold out and a hive of construction activity.

It's taken a while, but these beach-front blocks are almost all gone

Local Partners

PHOTO GALLERY: Camera club captures Upper Clarence beauty

THE majestic landscape and wildlife in the surrounds of Coombadjha Art Studio provided the perfect backdrop for a Grafton Camera Club photo camp.

SEARCH FOR BEN: No luck finding horse after weekend search

Horse riders are given some instructions and mapping before they head out to look for "Ben" the horse, lost in the national park after the tragic death of his rider last week.

Searchers come from across country to help look for missing horse

From little things big things grow

The Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival returns from September 23 to October 1.

Coffs Harbour Buskers and Comedy Festival returns next month.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

Fancy a head full of Coldplay on Samsung VR?

Coldplay fans will be able to enjoy the supergroup's A Head Full of Dreams Tour live in virtual reality from Chicago’s Soldier Field on Friday.

CMC ROCKS: Organisers reveal 2018 festival dates

CMC Rocks will return to Willowbank in March, 2018.

Country music fans mark these dates in your calendar

MOVIE REVIEW: Cinderella story classic comedy of errors

Toni Collette in a scene from the movie Madame.

EVERY time Toni Collette does comedy, a fairy takes flight.

Nikki responds to rumours she’s now dating Richie

Nikki Gogan, Richie Strahan and Alex Nation on The Bachelor.

Bachelor runner-up has responded to rumours she’s now dating Richie.

The Dark Tower review round-up

Idris Elba and Tom Taylor in a scene from the movie The Dark Tower.

Stephen King adaptation disappoints both newbies and fans.

WATCH: Johann Ofner's run on Australia’s Ninja Warrior

Johann Ofner on Ninja Warrior

Ofner’s girlfriend, model Kati Garnett, shared a montage of series

‘Lose 10 kilos in two weeks’

Be Fit Food founders Kate Save and Dr Geoff Draper.

A WEIGHT loss meal plan sparked a bidding war on Shark Tank.

An investment property to be proud of...

28 Jean Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $425,000

Some properties have that homely feel and this is it! This three bedroom updated property benefits from polished timber flooring as a key feature, updated galley...

Great home in a great convenient location...

37 Taloumbi Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $495,000 ...

This spacious 3 bedroom home on an elevated level 866m2 block offers a versatile floor plan featuring light filled open plan living with raked ceilings giving a...

Own your own piece of paradise...

5 Slattery Place (off Shephards Lane), Coffs Harbour 2450 ...

House 4 2 2 $582,000 ...

Living close to town doesn't mean compromising on peace, privacy and a sweeping, lush view. This commanding four-bedroom Coffs Harbour home takes in gorgeous...

Perfect for a large family...

32 Green Links Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 3 $565,000

It's rare to get so much space in a location so conveniently close to everything. This five-bedroom home on a sprawling 898 sqm block within minutes to the CBD and...

5 bedroom, 2 living area family home...

2 Ocean Spray Close, Toormina 2452

House 5 2 2 $495,000

Here it is, a large five bedroom family home set in a quiet cul-de-sac position just a short drive into Sawtell village and beaches. This brick and tile double...

Affordable 3 bedroom home...

5a Koel Place, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $397,000

If that affordable three bedroom home has so far escaped you, look no further! This home on 771m2 (approx.) block has a good size rear yard and is fenced for...

Private contemporary haven...

15 Parkes Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 2 1 $549,000

A fresh vision of contemporary style, this modern 2-storey home is set in a quiet pocket of Korora; the perfect environment for down sizers, small families and...

Secure Townhouse Friendly Neighbours

3/6 Wybalena Crescent, Toormina 2452

Town House 2 1 $219,000

Neat and tidy two bedroom townhouse in a very friendly complex. Within an easy walking distance to the local shopping centre, the Boambee Bay Reserve and public...

Perfect location to relax and enjoy...

34 James Small Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $589,000

This home is in the perfect location for a family. Only minutes walking distance to Korora's beautiful beaches, metres away from the school and minutes' drive...

STYLE AND FUNCTION

28 Lukin Close, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 2 $529,000

Set in a quiet and private cul-de-sac, in a commanding position you will find this spacious 4 bedroom home featuring a functional nook that is perfect for the home...

Looking for a place to start or downsize to?

Come inside Toormina Real Estate's Pick of the Week

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction