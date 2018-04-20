Fix drains for good without the mess

FIX IT: Aaron Thomson and Pat McCullagh from Drainline Plumbing can help repair your pipes without the mess.

WHAT comes to mind when you think about the dreaded broken or blocked pipes? Digging, mud and lots of mess; but it doesn't have to be that way if you call Drainline Plumbing.

Drainline is no ordinary plumbing service. They specialise in unblocking and fixing drains - permanently - with their no dig, no fuss, no mess approach.

"At Drainline we fix your drainage problems with no disruption, no ongoing maintenance and a solution that solves the problem the first time, every time,” Drainline Coffs Harbour operations manager Pat McCullagh said.

"We use highly efficient technology to repair pipes below the surface without the inconvenience and expense of excavation and damage to infrastructure. It's a far superior solution to the old-fashioned approach to drainage issues, not to mention much more convenient, much less disruptive and extremely efficient.

The secret to Drainline's success is their pipe relining technology which can repair pipes below a surface you don't want to demolish. This easily takes care of stormwater drainage pipes, blocked drains, blocked sewage pipes and leaking pipes without the hassle of pipe excavation.

The technology provides fast, efficient service that you can rely on, and results in a less expensive repair bill and no ongoing maintenance issues.

Pat McCullagh leads a local team of staff who have been growing the Drainline business, establishing a strong and loyal customer base which includes water authorities, councils, corporate clients, plumbers and the general public.

And with Drainline you know you're getting an expert solution every time.

"We do not do any other plumbing work, we believe this is what sets us apart, we believe in not trying to do everything but doing one operation exceptionally well.”

Drainline's service expands right across the Coffs Coast and also includes Grafton, Nambucca Heads, Port Macquarie and Armidale. And if it's an emergency, Drainline can be contacted 24 hours a day seven days a week.

Drainline Plumbing

59 Grandis Rd, Bonville.

0418 104 409

Operating hours:

24 hours, seven days a week for emergencies.

Pipe relining: Monday to Friday 7am-7pm.