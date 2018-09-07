Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Schoolboy Jack Berne raised $1m through his humble campaign. Picture: Adam Yip
Schoolboy Jack Berne raised $1m through his humble campaign. Picture: Adam Yip
Environment

Little legend raises $1m for our farmers

by June Ramli
7th Sep 2018 2:25 PM

A HUMBLE campaign started by a 10-year-old schoolboy to raise $20,000 for drought-stricken farmers has unexpectedly raised a massive $1 million.

Jack Berne, who started the Fiver for a Farmer campaign with his schoolmates, said he would split the money evenly between two of his hand-picked charities.

"I feel really good. It is so amazing," Jack told Sunrise during a live TV interview today.

 

Jack Berne (right) with mum Prue on Sunrise. Picture: Facebook
Jack Berne (right) with mum Prue on Sunrise. Picture: Facebook

He said the money would be given to two charities, Drought Angels and Rural Aid, who would distribute the cash to struggling farmers with care packages, hay bales and access to counsellors.

Jack's humble idea to start the fundraising campaign had stemmed from a class discussion

between him and mates from the St John The Baptist Primary School, Freshwater, in Sydney five weeks ago.

"If we can raise some money, I think we can all feel better about helping our mates on the farms," Jack said in a website his family created for the fundraising event.

Jack Berne started the campaign five weeks ago. Picture: Adam Yip.
Jack Berne started the campaign five weeks ago. Picture: Adam Yip.

Since then, his simple gesture has spiralled out into a national campaign with Jack meeting former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and becoming a honorary mayor for a day.

His mother Prue, who was also interviewed on Channel 7 alongside her son, was equally baffled by the outcome of her son's campaign.

"A lot of the time my husband and I kind of stood at the back of the room, looking at each other and just shaking our heads and kinda of going, 'What has happened here?'," she told the station.

The recent drought in NSW has been labelled the worst in 50 years with the state government already committing more than $1 billion in support.

campaign drought editors picks farmer fiver for a farmer money

Top Stories

    Police appeal for information over single-vehicle crash

    premium_icon Police appeal for information over single-vehicle crash

    News WATCH: Dramatic footage shows the moment emergency services work frantically to free a man with serious spinal injuries from a horror wreck

    Housing estate issues under review

    premium_icon Housing estate issues under review

    News More than 200 submissions under review on Hearnes Lake development.

    Billionaire’s daughter on Russell Crowe dating rumours

    premium_icon Billionaire’s daughter on Russell Crowe dating rumours

    Celebrity She didn’t do anything to shut them down.

    Ute with three men on board involved in serious crash

    premium_icon Ute with three men on board involved in serious crash

    News VIDEO: One man airlifted in a serious condition with spinal injuries

    Local Partners