Five ways to rid your home of annoying flies this summer

AN UNWELCOME buzz has returned as swarms of blowflies dodge swats and sprays to take up lodging in homes.

The stinking summer is here and fly season has arrived with infuriating vigour.

The recent rain may keep these agents of decay at bay for a while but Amalgamated Pest Control Cairns owner Bob Boneham said the city had been bugging out for weeks.

"It goes in cycles - we had a big wet and then it was dry," he said.

"The wind comes from out west, where they've been breeding, and brings them in.

"They're out there all the time - it's just that some years are worse than others.

"This year's a bad one."

Bob Boneham from Amalgamated Pest Control has been working on overdrive to keep booming house fly populations down across the city. Bob sprays a fly bait around window frames in a commercial kitchen. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN



Mr Boneham said plenty of his work involved setting fly bait at commercial premises, especially kitchens.

It entails spraying Seclira, the fast-acting, fly equivalent of placing a glazed doughnut dipped in warm butter and strychnine on the windowsill - completely irresistible, but certain to bring death.

Installing fly lights is another big part of the job.

"They're the ones that attract them, stun them, and then they land on a glue board and die," Mr Boneham said.

"We aren't allowed to use the ones that make them explode, like back in the old days.

"If they explode in a kitchen, they could end up in the food.

"We just use these environmentally friendly ones."

Mr Boneham said most households could avoid such extremes by taking simple measures like keeping screen doors shut, not letting food rot, and generally living in a sanitary environment.

"They just lay eggs, they turn into maggots and then you get flies," he said.

"It could be something dead beside the road or it could be something inside the house.

"Hygiene has a lot to do with it."

In other galling news, these critters have brought wretched company.

"Cockies and ants are out now too," Mr Boneham said.

"Everything's more active in the summer up here, once it gets hot, wet and steamy.

"They all slow down in the winter, but as soon as it warms up, everything starts breeding and travelling."

BEATING BLOWIES

Good hygiene is key to keeping the flies at bay. So clean up after yourself.

1. Bottle trap

Cut the top off a plastic bottle, turn it in on itself so it creates a one-way funnel and fill it with rotting meat, fruit or something else disgusting.

2. Shut the door

Every household has a dunderhead who simply cannot understand how a door works. Evict that nong.

3. Get sneaky

Outsmart the fly. Its little brain is genius at calculating the distance and speed of an impending attack, so pre-empt its movements when you're choosing where to swat.

4. Spray 'em

New aerosol products, like Seclira, actually attract flies before killing them - but they're not cheap.

5. Don't be a grub

Clean up after yourself - and take out that bloody bin.