Five things not to miss in Woopi

WHETHER you are new to Woopi, just visiting or you've been here forever, there are plenty of things to do and see to find unexpected pleasures and treasures.

Bollywood markets

ONE of the Northern Beaches' most loved market, the Bollywood Beach Market, will be held on August 5 at Woolgoolga Reserve.

There are few markets that can rival the colour and vibrancy of the Bollywood Beach Market, with fabulous food, entertainment and a wonderful community atmosphere.

For more information, find the Woolgoolga Bollywood Beach Market page on Facebook.

Hit the tracks

IT'S called the Woopi Wander - a 17km return bike route from Woolgoolga to Arrawarra.

Whether you take it slow or race the clock, this route will see you explore Woopi via residential streets, footbridges, shared paths and bike lanes.

Starting and finishing on the corner of Beach and Wharf Sts, Woolgoolga, this is a great way to enjoy some of the area's scenic points and hidden corners.

Download the cycle path online at www.ourliving coast.com.au.

Take up clogging

SEAHORSE Cloggers hold classes at the Woolgoolga Diggers Returned Services Club, 17 Beach St, at Woolgoolga.

The classes are broken into two groups: beginners/basic level on Mondays 10-11am and easy intermediate/intermediate levels on Mondays 11am-noon.

Participants clog in flat shoes with a bell or jingle tap. You are most welcome to go and watch the group before deciding to join in the fun of learning to clog.

The cost is $2 per lesson.

For further information, phone Valerie on 66541142 or visit seahorsecloggers woolgoolga.weebly.com.

Join in the jam

THERE is plenty of fun and good vibes to be had at Woolgoolga Golf Club's Jammin' On The Green every third Sunday from 2pm.

Hosted by Dave Ash, Jammin' On The Green promises to be an afternoon of great music, great company and a great atmosphere.

You can choose to simply listen, or grab your instrument and join in the jam.

No bookings are required, just turn up on the day.

For more information, go to www.woolgoolga diggers.com.au.

Get fit in Woopi

IF YOU are a senior living in Woolgoolga or would like to make a regular visit, seniors' fitness classes are held at the Seniors Centre, Woolgoolga.

Monday: Seniors' exercise class 8.30-9.30am; tai chi 10-11am; pilates 11.30am-12.30pm.

Tuesday: Chair yoga 9-10am.

Wednesday: Move it or lose it 10-11am.

Thursday: Pilates 9-10am; table tennis 1-3.30pm.

Friday: Indoor bowls 9.30am-noon.

For more information, phone 66547311.