Five suspects in custody after pursuit and car thefts

UPDATE: A GROUP of Queensland teenagers are this afternoon being interviewed by police after a number of cars were stolen around the city prior to a police pursuit today.

Queensland police circulated a call for NSW Police to be on the lookout for a Holden Astra that was reported stolen.

Coffs Harbour police responded to reports that another vehicle had been stolen from a Coffs Harbour Hood St address early this morning.

Coffs Clarence Duty Officer Acting Inspector Kingsley Chapman said police attended Saltwater Park where they found both stolen vehicles and took three young people into custody around 4.30am.

"Around 7am this morning officers engaged in a pursuit with a third stolen vehicle a Toyota Camry in Scarba St," Inspt. Chapman said.

"The pursuit ended in Earl St and the offender has decamped into nearby Park Ave.

"It will be alleged the offender had jumped out of the vehicle while it was still moving and the car rolled into a car park and impacted with a parked vehicle.

Insp. Chapman said a fifth juvenile was arrested in Castle St, and it's alleged he had earlier been in the company of the other juveniles who were detained.

The youth aged 14-17 are being questioned and will face charges to appear in the Coffs Harbour Children's Court tomorrow morning.

