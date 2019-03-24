Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Five suburbs still have median house prices under $450,000.
Five suburbs still have median house prices under $450,000. courtneyk
Property

Five suburbs where you can score a property bargain

Chloe Lyons
by
23rd Mar 2019 4:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE cheapest locations to buy a home on the Sunshine Coast have been revealed and it includes a very surprising addition.

Five locations - including one in the Noosa Region - have been listed as the most affordable locations in the REIQ Queensland Market Monitor report.

Burnside, Coes Creek, Landsborough, Nambour and Cooran all have a median house prices of under $450,000.

Cooran experienced a 11.6 per cent quarterly median sale price increase from $363,000 to $405,000, followed by Burnside with a 7.4 per cent increase from $415,000 to $445,750 and Nambour with a 5.3 per cent increase from $438,000 to $446,000.

Landsborough had a 2.9 per cent increase from $413,000 to $425,000 and Coes Creek had 1.8 per cent growth from $438,000 to $446,000.

The two most expensive suburbs are Sunshine Beach which has a median house price of $1,595,000 followed by Minyama at $1,413,500.

More Stories

cooran first home buyers home loan nambour noosa property real estate
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Iconic photo has 'highlighted an inequality in sport'

    premium_icon Iconic photo has 'highlighted an inequality in sport'

    AFL IT'S been one of the most talked about photos in Australian sporting history, though not for all the right reasons.

    • 24th Mar 2019 1:02 PM
    NOT OFFICIAL: Counting ongoing as preferences come into play

    premium_icon NOT OFFICIAL: Counting ongoing as preferences come into play

    News COUNTING will restart in the two candidate preferred system.

    Singh closes in on Coffs victory

    Singh closes in on Coffs victory

    News THE Nationals have all but retained the seat of Coffs Harbour.

    POLL WARS: Singh disappointed with 'grubby' tactics

    premium_icon POLL WARS: Singh disappointed with 'grubby' tactics

    News NATIONALS candidate speaks on voting day.