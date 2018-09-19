Man charged over crash that saw car plough into cyclists

The three cyclists were hit by a car at the intersection of Aviation Dr and Christmas Bells Rd.

The three cyclists were hit by a car at the intersection of Aviation Dr and Christmas Bells Rd. Trevor Veale

A COFFS Harbour man has been charged with a number of serious driving offences after the car he was driving smashed into three cyclists.

On April 28, the 48-year-old driver ran into the cyclists at the intersection of Aviation Dr and Christmas Bells Rd.

He will appear in Coffs Harbour court on October 29 to face two charges of driving furiously in a motor vehicle causing bodily harm; and one charge of negligent driving.

One of the riders who sustained significant injuries in the smash was 58-year-old mother-of-three Liesel Brown.

Every bone in her neck was broken with the C1 and C2 fractured in two places; and was only recently given the all clear to remove her neck brace allowing her to lie down and drive for the first time in almost five months.

"I'm lucky to be alive. I'm lucky I can even move. I'm just lucky really."

She also broke both cheekbones, her collarbone, septum (in her nose), three ribs and her scapula in two places.

At the time of the accident she was getting back into running after major surgery four years prior to insert a rod in her back to correct crippling scoliosis and was also on track to finish her nursing degree by the end of the year.

SHOCKING INJURIES: Liesel Brown was hit by a car while out riding her bicycle in April. Contributed

Fellow rider David Spears also sustained serious injuries and in a letter to the editor he said his recovery had given him time to reflect on cycling safety in the region.

"In my opinion the popularity of cycling has accelerated in growth. However, infrastructure and education has not kept pace, sadly exposing this active recreational and commuting activity to potentially higher risk," Mr Spears wrote.

He outlined several black spots for cyclists including the narrow highway shoulders near the Big Banana; the shoulders out to Lyons Road along the Pacific Highway; and in relation to the Hogbin Drive cycle path he wrote:

'This path has places where it is narrow and dangerous. The approaches to the bridges are poor, trees regularly drop branches across the path, and both ends of the path finish poorly on dangerous roundabouts.'