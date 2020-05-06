Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anglo American Grosvenor mine. Picture: Tony Martin
Anglo American Grosvenor mine. Picture: Tony Martin Tara Miko
Breaking

Workers to be flown to hospital after CQ mine explosion

Melanie Whiting
Tara Miko
and
6th May 2020 3:55 PM | Updated: 4:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 4.30PM: The workplace explosion occurred at Anglo American's Grosvenor Mine about 3.15pm today. 

 The Daily Mercury has contacted Anglo American for comment.

 Multiple aeromedical responses have been deployed to Moranbah Hospital where the five injured workers are being treated.

 The workers were expected to be flown to other hospitals once their injuries were assessed. 

Anglo American Grosvenor mine. Picture: Tony Martin
Anglo American Grosvenor mine. Picture: Tony Martin Tara Miko

INITIAL 3.55PM: FIVE people are in a critical condition after a workplace explosion in Moranbah this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are treating the five people at the worksite off Goonyella Rd for significant burns.

A QAS spokeswoman said crews were called to the worksite after a reported explosion about 3.15pm.

It is understood they are in a critical condition.

Two QAS crews are on scene and have called for a helicopter to transport the injured workers to hospital.

There are no further details of the five people or the incident at this stage.

More Stories

editors picks mining mining news moranbah workplace accident
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drive through reimagined in tough times of Covid-19

        premium_icon Drive through reimagined in tough times of Covid-19

        News Drive through like you’ve never seen it before.

        • 6th May 2020 3:00 PM
        UPDATE: Man reported missing on Coffs Coast found

        UPDATE: Man reported missing on Coffs Coast found

        Crime Police have thanked the public for their assistance.

        Decision time for $22m upgrade of major tourist destination

        premium_icon Decision time for $22m upgrade of major tourist destination

        News Artist's impressions released for Coffs Harbour resort upgrade.

        What changes under new era of open houses

        premium_icon What changes under new era of open houses

        Property Open home inspections return across NSW this weekend.