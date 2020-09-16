Five generations of Coffs clan gather

Five generations: Janette Avey (78), Janet Avey (98), Sharon Stoves (61), Benjamin Sheehy (42), Kiarra Sheehy (21) and Oakley Hibberd, aged six weeks.

Five generations: Janette Avey (78), Janet Avey (98), Sharon Stoves (61), Benjamin Sheehy (42), Kiarra Sheehy (21) and Oakley Hibberd, aged six weeks.

Five generations all together for a family catch up.

That certainly doesn't happen every day and Janaya Sheehy was there to capture the moment for posterity.

Their family has lived in the Coffs Harbour area for 30 years.

"Our family is a big, fun loving and happy family," Janaya said.

"Janet Avey came to Australia from Scotland in the war years. We are now dispersed across the country from the top of Australia to Melbourne as our family has grown in numbers."

They were all together at Byron Bay recently when Janaya took the photo.

After coming to Australia Janet married Fred in 1941 and they had five children.

Janet has 14 grand children, 25 great grand children, 28 great-great grand children and one great great great grand child with another due in February.

Janaya is Benjamin's daughter.