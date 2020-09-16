Menu
Five generations: Janette Avey (78), Janet Avey (98), Sharon Stoves (61), Benjamin Sheehy (42), Kiarra Sheehy (21) and Oakley Hibberd, aged six weeks.
News

Five generations of Coffs clan gather

Janine Watson
16th Sep 2020 2:56 PM
Five generations all together for a family catch up.

That certainly doesn't happen every day and Janaya Sheehy was there to capture the moment for posterity.

Their family has lived in the Coffs Harbour area for 30 years.

"Our family is a big, fun loving and happy family," Janaya said.

"Janet Avey came to Australia from Scotland in the war years. We are now dispersed across the country from the top of Australia to Melbourne as our family has grown in numbers."

They were all together at Byron Bay recently when Janaya took the photo.

Pictured is 98-year-old Janet Avey along with Janette Avey (78), Sharon Stoves (61), Benjamin Sheehy (42), Kiarra Sheehy (21) and little Oakley Hibberd aged six weeks.

After coming to Australia Janet married Fred in 1941 and they had five children.

Janet has 14 grand children, 25 great grand children, 28 great-great grand children and one great great great grand child with another due in February.

Janaya is Benjamin's daughter.

coffs harbour family
Coffs Coast Advocate

