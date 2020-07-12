Five dead in horror weekend on NSW roads

Two men are dead and three others are fighting for life after a sickening crash on the outskirts of Dubbo in what has been a horror weekend on NSW roads.

The vehicle carrying five passengers, all believed to be related, left the road on the Castlereagh Hwy about 3.20pm yesterday, killing two.

Emergency services were called to the scene 10km east of Mendooran and blocked off the highway late into Saturday evening.

Police say the car had crashed into a tree and trapped all five occupants.

The female driver and two other passengers were flown to Westmead Hospital, where they were all in a serious condition on Saturday night.

A crime scene was established and detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the horror incident.

The aftermath of the accident at Menangle where a truck collided with some cars that were parked in a rest area near the southbound lanes of the Hume Highway on Friday. Picture: Channel 7

The crash was the second fatal collision in the Dubbo region in the space of 24 hours.

A 35-year-old man died and a six-year-old girl was injured when their Toyota LandCruiser collided with a truck at an intersection in Ballimore just after 6pm on Friday.

Police said the man suffered critical injuries when he was thrown from his vehicle and he later died in Dubbo Base Hospital. The girl was also injured and flown to John Hunter Hospital, where she remains in a serious condition.

The truck driver, a 46-year-old man, has undergone mandatory testing and a police investigation has begun into the crash.

Meanwhile, a man has been charged over allegedly crashing his car into parked vehicles and a power pole while drunk in Sydney's southwest on Saturday night.

Several people received serious injuries after a truck collided with some cars that were parked in a rest area near the southbound lanes of the Hume Highway. Picture: Channel 7

Police said the 20-year-old was driving a Kia Stringer with three passengers inside when he allegedly smashed into two parked vehicles and a power pole on Hampshire Boulevard in Spring Farm about 940pm.

The driver was arrested and taken to Narellan police station where he allegedly blew 0.081. He was charged with mid range drink driving and will appear in Campbelltown Local Court next month.

Two of his passengers ran away from the scene and another suffered lacerations to his face.

Later, another car crashed into a parked truck in Sydney's south.

The crash scene on the Hume Highway rest area in Menagle where an 8-year-old child was killed. Photo: Jeremy Piper

Police were called to Stoney Creek Rd in Kingsgrove when the Holden Viva collided with the parked truck just after 10.30pm.

The driver of the Viva, a 42-year-old man, suffered facial injuries and a fractured arm before he was taken to St George Hospital.

It comes after a 72-year-old man died when his Honda Civic lost control and smashed into a tree near Orange on Friday afternoon.

Police said the elderly man's Civic veered off the road on Henry Parkes Way, east of Manildra, about 3.45pm. He died at the scene.

An eight-year-old girl died and a woman was critically injured when a B-double truck allegedly ploughed into three parked cars at a rest area more than 50m off a highway in Sydney's southwest on Friday.

Originally published as Five dead in horror weekend on NSW roads