Five Cowper candidates will declare a 'climate emergency'

FIVE of the eight candidates vying for the seat of Cowper have signed a commitment to declare a 'climate emergency' if elected - while one was noticeably absent.

Labor's Andrew Woodward, Independent Rob Oakeshott, The Greens' Lauren Edwards, Independent Allan Green and Animal Justice Party's Kellie Pearce signed the commitment at a forum held by the Coffs Coast Climate Action Group yesterday.

United Australia Party's Alexander Stewart did not sign, but said he believed climate change was a 'serious issue'.

"The United Australia Party accepts climate change is occurring... it is a global problem," he told the crowd.

The Nationals' Pat Conaghan was absent from the forum.

In a tongue-in-cheek slight from the climate action group, a lump of coal was instead placed on the seat reserved for the successor of soon the be retired MP, Luke Hartsuyker.

"The majority of the people of Cowper want climate leadership. It's disappointing that the Nationals candidate did not even bother to come and face voters," organiser Liisa Rusanen said.

Meet the candidates at Coffs Harbour. Rob Cleary

"The lump of coal in his place represents his views, as he's already on the record backing Adani and even denying the science of climate change."

Rob Oakeshott said climate change was a priority for him, particularly "as a father".

"This is real, this is now and I think it's actually a bit embarrassing to still continue to debate whether it is man-made or if it's real or not," he said.

Labor's Andrew Woodward, who signed the declaration two years ago, said Labor would review Adani's environmental approvals.

"It is an existential issue for the planet," he said.

"Countries will wax and wane... when we get Labor in power Australia will go back to being world leaders and have the most ambitious climate change plan in the world."