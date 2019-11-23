Menu
Crime

Five arrested as barking dog sparks neighbourhood blow-up

by Ava Benny-Morrison
23rd Nov 2019 11:03 AM
A DOG owner has been targeted in an unprovoked attack after his pet ran up to a group of people drinking in the street.

Police say the 46-year-old man had pulled up outside his sister's home on Mitchell Street in Enfield about 9:40pm on Friday moment before he was allegedly assaulted.

 

A woman is led into a police truck in Enfield after a man was assaulted on Friday night. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
The man's dog jumped out of his car and ran up to a group of people who were drinking nearby.

The group were startled and started yelling at the dog's owner, who tried to apologise.

The heated exchange of words turned into a confrontation with members of the group allegedly pouring a drink over the man and assaulting him.

 

Five people were arrested and the 46-year-old man was taken to hospital with facial injuries. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Police said he was taken to Concord Hospital with facial injuries.

Four men, 36, 21, 20 and 15, and a 26-year-old woman were arrested at the scene.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

The crime scene on Mitchell Street at Glenfield. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
arrested dog barking neighbourhood dispute

