Five arrested: Adani protesters come unstuck

Five anti-Adani activists have been arrested after gluing themselves to a roadway in inner-city Brisbane overnight, at the culmination of a protest march that brought parts of the CBD to a standstill.

Police say six men and one woman were detained for breaching the peace on Friday evening but no charges were laid.

Five had glued themselves to the street and were removed by officers at the mostly peaceful march in the city centre on Friday.

Demonstrators gathered in Reddacliff Place about 5pm and, after speeches, the large crowd marched across Victoria Bridge.

They staged two brief sit-downs before finishing in South Bank, causing "significant disruption" to peak hour traffic, police said.

Daniel Heggie was one of the protesters taken from Grey St last night, just days after he faced Brisbane Magistrates Court where he was fined $350 for his part in a vegan protest at a Warwick abattoir in April.

Another involved in last night's protest was Eric Serge Herbert, 19, who was earlier this week fined $550 for gluing himself to busy Queen St on Tuesday morning.

"I've done this because we have had an environmental movement for many years and all the regular channels we have chosen have not worked," Mr Heggie said.

"I had no choice but to take non violent action," he said.

"I'm not trying to change people's views but show our leaders they need to lead."

He said he was prepared to "be arrested because I feel we have no other choice."

Adani protesters blocked an intersection in the cultural precinct of Brisbane last night. Picture: Richard Gosling/AAP

Mr Heggie said it was the beginning of many non violent protests, followed by a planned August 6 mass "Rebellion" that would continue until the government listens.

Last night's protesters were released without charge about 11pm.

The demonstration came after a protest rally and march that shut down parts of the city at peak hour, causing congestion chaos and sparking conflict between activists and the public.

Close to 1000 activists descended on Brisbane City at 5pm, with the number rising to close to 2000 by 7pm.

The large group marched to ABC headquarters in Grey St, followed by a heavy police presence, demanding a live cross, which was ignored by the network.

Daniel Heggie was one of those who glued themselves to the road. Picture: Richard Gosling/AAP

During the march members of the public, disrupted by the action, yelled abuse at protesters.

A rally spokeswoman told the crowd "legal advice and superglue" were readily available.

The five who did glue themselves to the road vowed to stay all night, but were removed by police about 9pm.

Queensland Resources Council deputy chief executive Judy Bertram said similar protests in regional centres had failed and urged the students to stay safe and follow all police instructions.

A woman in her 50s, who identified herself as Sherrie, said the extreme measures were a last resort response to a lack of Government action on climate change. Picture: Nicholas Darveniza

Many reported missing events and occasions, while Uber and cab drivers told The Courier-Mail they lost money.

US tourists Sean and Connie Rowland said they were unable to get to their hotel.

Resources Minister Matt Canavan said voters had given their verdict on the mine at last month's federal election.

An Adani spokeswoman said the protesters were entitled to their opinions