Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Origin Qld V NSW
Origin Qld V NSW
Rugby League

Fittler’s blues: Haas ruled out of Game II

by Lachlan Grey
16th Jun 2019 12:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Brisbane's loss will be Queensland's gain after 19-year-old Payne Haas was ruled out of Game II in Perth.

The 10-game Broncos prop and Blues debutant will miss the Nullarbor flight after a hamstring complaint and forces Brad Fittler into yet another injury-enforced shift.

NSW has now lost two of their three starting from rowers for Game I of the State of Origin series.

 

David Fifita and Payne Haas come together after Game I of the 2019 Origin series between Queensland and NSW at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. Picture: Adam Head
David Fifita and Payne Haas come together after Game I of the 2019 Origin series between Queensland and NSW at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. Picture: Adam Head

Newcastle prop David Klemmer was NSW's best at Suncorp Stadium but has been ruled out with a wrist complaint.

Klemmer, Haas join Raiders winger Nick Cotric (ankle) on the Blues casualty ward.

Meanwhile, Newcastle star Mitchell Pearce is tipped make a miraculous return to the Origin arena and partner under-fire halfback Nathan Cleary.

 

MORE TO COME.

More Stories

nsw blues payne haas queensland maroons state of origin 2019
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    SCENES! Marlin miracle unfolds in game of the year

    premium_icon SCENES! Marlin miracle unfolds in game of the year

    News THE SCU Marlins won one of the greatest games in Mid North Coast Rugby history yesterday, scoring an unbelievable try well after 80 minutes had ticked over.

    • 16th Jun 2019 12:14 PM
    Coffs Harbour has a serious case of Elton fever

    premium_icon Coffs Harbour has a serious case of Elton fever

    News TOWN buzzing after international superstar locks in local show.

    • 16th Jun 2019 10:48 AM
    TRAGEDY: Teenage girl killed in three-car crash

    TRAGEDY: Teenage girl killed in three-car crash

    Breaking UPDATE: Police confirm identity of Armidale Rd crash victim

    Comets crash the Panthers' pink party in absolute thriller

    premium_icon Comets crash the Panthers' pink party in absolute thriller

    News SAWTELL nearly completed one of the greatest comebacks in history.