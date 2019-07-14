Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NRL Rd 15 - Bulldogs v Sharks
NRL Rd 15 - Bulldogs v Sharks
Rugby League

Fittler calls on NRL to take drastic action

14th Jul 2019 6:10 PM

NSW State of Origin coach Brad Fittler has suggested it's time for the NRL to abandon the Gold Coast and move the Titans to Brisbane.

Coach Garth Brennan was sacked on Sunday, a day before rugby league legend Mal Meninga presents his findings of a mid-season review to the Titans' board on Monday.

Meninga was appointed in May to undertake the evaluation as part of his role as the club's head of performance and culture.

Despite being less than two years into the role, Brennan is an early victim of the review, which is expected to bring about wide-ranging changes to the Titans' operations.

Fittler, however, suggested removing Brennan is akin to putting a band-aid over a mortal wound and it may be time to consider the viability of an NRL team on the Gold Coast.

The NRL has outlined intentions to expand the competition by 2023 with a second Brisbane team a major part of the league's plan.

The Titans are a basket case.
The Titans are a basket case.

Fittler has argued the solution could simply be to shift the Titans north.

"Why wouldn't the Gold Coast be the second Brisbane team?," he told the Nine Network.

"There's 4000 people turn up to watch them each week. Let's not call it a success.

"They had a couple of good years at the start, without a doubt, and they played semi-finals but it's far from a success."

Since entering the competition in 2007, the Titans have made the top eight just three times.

Average crowds have slumped from a peak of 21,618 in 2008 to a low of 11,206 in 2019.

The Gold Coast has long been a sporting graveyard in Australia with several national franchises struggling to survive in Australia's sixth-biggest city.

A former national rugby league team which played under three nicknames - the Giants, Seagulls and Chargers - for a decade from 1988 was shut down in 1998 as part of the fallout from the Super League war.

More Stories

Show More

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Search called off for missing man Lachlan Cairns

    premium_icon UPDATE: Search called off for missing man Lachlan Cairns

    News THE land search for Lachlan Cairns is over, with a NSW Police spokeswoman confirming the police and SES have ceased their search for the time being.

    Comets seal minor premiership after catching fire in big win

    premium_icon Comets seal minor premiership after catching fire in big win

    News COMETS run away from the Seahorses in second half.

    Who's appearing in court this week?

    premium_icon Who's appearing in court this week?

    News The list of accused facing Coffs Harbour Local Court.

    REVEALED: The best pub on the Coffs Coast as voted by you

    premium_icon REVEALED: The best pub on the Coffs Coast as voted by you

    News WITH plenty of great venues across the region, which is the best?