Fitting tribute to a servant of local business

THE Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of Leonie Kennedy as a life member.

Leonie is only the third local businessperson to achieve the honour in the chamber’s 109-year history.

Leonie has served as a member of the Chamber’s Board of Management for more than 15 consecutive years.

“It is sometimes difficult and risky to individually recognise people who contribute to the success of not only an organisation, but the broader business and local community however there was no hesitation in putting forward Leonie as the recipient of this prestigious accolade,” Chamber president Martin Wells said.

“Volunteer organisations often evolve and thrive around the incredible hard work and generosity of a few and this has certainly been the case with Leonie over the past 15 years.” “Leonie led the Chamber with distinction and commitment to all local businesses without personal agenda or gain, and clearly transformed and modernised an organisation steeped in history into the 21st century.

He said during this time business needs, business models, and external factors have never made doing business in regional locations more challenging and Leonie has relentlessly been a champion for local business, and local economic success.

“The Chamber very rarely does this sort of presentation and recognition, in fact it has only happened twice in the past, however it gives me great pleasure on behalf of the Chamber to award Leonie Kennedy with Life Membership for her Outstanding Contribution over the years to local businesses, the broader local community, and in Recognition of Service to the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce,” Mr Well said.

“Leonie is an outstanding recipient and example of selfless contribution.”

Leonie’s Honour Roll includes:

Three years – as President, one year – as Immediate Past President, five years – as Vice President, six years – as a Committee Member, and a consistently high attendance at Chamber meetings and events.

Leonie most recently has been the lead in organising and ensuring the outstanding success of the Coffs Coast Business Expo, and Coffs Coast (Sunnys) Business Awards and has provided strong representation and guidance on many Chamber sub-committees including, Membership, Economic Development, Stakeholder Relationships, Chamber Golf Day, Careers Expo, Festival of Sail, Melbourne Cup