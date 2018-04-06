Fittest woman on the planet claims gold medal

THE GAMES: The fittest woman on the planet can now call herself a Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

The Nambour-born, Gladstone Crossfit owner Tia-Clair Toomey lifted 87kg in the snatch to sit 1kg behind Canadian Tali Darsigny heading into the clean and jerk in the women's 58kg weightlifting event.

Darsigny lifted 112kg with her final lift for a total of 201kg, and Toomey needed to lift 114kg to earn gold in her Commonwealth Games debut.

The 24-year-old delivered.

It was a fairytale result for Toomey, who dedicated her performance to her late cousin.

"My cousin Jade... she was meant to be coming to watch me compete and I will be definitely lifting for her and I'll have her in my heart come game day and to be on that platform,” Toomey said earlier this week.

RESULT: Tia-Clair Toomey (AUS) 202kg, Tali Darsigny (CAN) 201kg, Solomon Islands athlete Jenly Wini lifted a total of 189kg.