‘Fits with our vision’: Park Beach gets its new tower

An image showing the proposed new 11 storey development at the Shoreline Park Beach. Image: Bennell and Associates

WITH 119 submissions in favour, staff on board and a unanimous council resolution, it's hard to think of a tower which has received more love than this one.

The new apartment block featuring 57-units for seniors forms part of a significant alteration to phase two of the Shoreline Park Beach development, which will see building mass reduced and more community space.

After it was knocked back by the Northern Regional Planning Panel in September, the development application for the new design has flown through Council with flying colours despite exceeding the height limit by 150 per cent.

Coff Harbour City Council became the consent authority on the tower after the original development application submitted to the NRPP appeared to be split up into seperate DAs.

Cr George Cecato said it was an example of achieving Council’s aims with regards to infill development and “fits with our vision” even though it was an increase of three floors on the existing design.

An image showing the overshadowing effects of the old Building A/B and the proposed new 11 storey Building B development at the Shoreline Park Beach which was approved by Coffs Harbour City Council. Image: Bennell and Associates

“We have been talking for the last two years that we should increase our infill … it fits with our way of thinking and the North Coast Regional Plan,” Mr Cecato said.

The Bachrach Naumburger Group are the developers behind Shoreline Park Beach and general manager Steve Gooley said Council’s strategic direction toward a “compact city” model should be congratulated.

Council’s compact city program focuses on using infill development to minimise urban footprint expansion and to make better use of existing greenfield land resources.

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan with Bachrach Naumburger Group General Manager Steve Gooley.

Certain areas have been earmarked for higher density residential development which can go some way to maintaining housing supply without compromising the natural assets of the region.

“Park Beach has been rightly identified by Council as one of the areas where a compact city is justified and realistic,” he said.

“Park Beach will play a vital role in Coffs Harbour realising its potential under the North Coast plan and Coffs Harbour plays the lead role for development and employment creation on the North Coast.”

Mr Gooley said the redesign had significantly improved accessibility for the elderly residents from the previous design and work would progress on the new building “immediately”.