Fitness star’s impossible beach workout

Kayla Itsines' followers are used to the fitness queen sharing her favourite workouts on Instagram.

But her latest workout video has blown fans away, with the 28-year-old completing a seriously gruelling routine at a beachside workout station while hardly breaking a sweat.

Wearing a black crop top and shorts that showed off her toned figure, Itsines could be seen completing a pull-up on the bar, before jumping down to the ground and doing a burpee.

"One of the amazing things about Sydney is that there are so many incredible locations to get active outdoors," she said in the video's caption.

Kayla Itsines shares her crazy workout routine. Picture: Instagram

"This is my go-to every time I'm here."

The mother-of-one repeated the pull-up and burpee combo multiple times and didn't look too phased by it, with her followers praising her incredible "super woman" fitness abilities.

"Wow imagine being able to do this," one wrote, while another added: "Where do you get that strength from? Not physical only but mentally."

Others praised her "machine-like" fitness, writing that Itsines was "making it look so easy" to do the two complex moves.

"You look like a super hero! So smooth," one commented.

Itsines' video also apparently made some people tired just by viewing it, with one commenting: "I need a drink just watching this."

Itsines is an Adelaide-based Instagram influencer famous for her Bikini Body Guide programs and Sweat fitness app.

Last year, Itsines and her husband Tobi Pearce came fifth in the Financial Review's Young Rich List with an estimated net worth of $486 million.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter Arna Leia, in April this year, with Itsines documenting her post-partum recovery on Instagram.

However the new mum was criticised by some followers, who accused her of not showing "honest" post birth journey photos.

Itsines has defended her decision to show the post-baby snaps, writing on Instagram that it wasn't about shedding kilos.

"To be clear, I'm not posting these as 'transformations posts', nor am I concerned with my weight loss post pregnancy," she said of her comparison images.

"I'm simply showing you my journey, which many of the #BBGcommunity have asked to see. I'm so excited to go on this journey."