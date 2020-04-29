Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
While known for her washboard abs, this fitness guru has revealed the insecurities she had of not feeling good enough. But that's changed. Here's why.
While known for her washboard abs, this fitness guru has revealed the insecurities she had of not feeling good enough. But that's changed. Here's why.
Health

Fitness guru wearing flaws as a ‘badge of honour’

by Sophie Chirgwin
29th Apr 2020 4:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FITNESS guru Emily Skye says at 30 weeks pregnant she has never been more comfortable in her skin, but it took her a "long time" to feel this way.

Known for her washboard abs, Skye told her 2.5 million Instagram followers about her insecurities of never feeling good enough, but now she wears her flaws like a "badge of honour".

"I've never had more cellulite, stretchmarks or body fat in my life & yet I'm the most comfortable I've ever been in my own skin," Skye wrote while sharing a pregnancy picture.

Emily Skye 30 weeks pregnant. Source: Instagram https://www.instagram.com/emilyskyefit/
Emily Skye 30 weeks pregnant. Source: Instagram https://www.instagram.com/emilyskyefit/

"I'm far more confident in THIS body than the body I had pre-babies, when I was super lean, had abs, no cellulite & barely any "marks" & I still thought I wasn't "good enough"."

Skye said she always wanted to be "better, fitter, leaner and stronger" and that she was never close to being 100 per cent happy with her figure.

"Back then I would have seen my body now with my cellulite, excess skin etc. as flaws - now I wear them like they're a badge of honour," she wrote.

"They're part of me & part of creating my precious children & I'm so proud of my body - every single part of it."

The social media post attracted thousands of supportive comments from her followers, but among them were negative comments which Skye hit back at.

Emily Skye with first child Mia announcing she will be welcoming her second bub later this year. Photo: Instagram
Emily Skye with first child Mia announcing she will be welcoming her second bub later this year. Photo: Instagram

"People please know that everyone is completely entitled to their own opinions of themselves," she wrote in the comments.

"Please don't tell other people how they should and shouldn't feel about themselves and their own body. Your feelings are yours - mine are mine. This is how I feel about MY body & it took me a damn long time to feel this way."

She also wrote that she has been candid with showing the hard times of her pregnancy.

"I have MANY times posted on my wall & in my stories about all the shitty parts of pregnancy and my struggles.

"I have never once said it's all sunshine rainbows and lollipops. I have chosen to be honest with you all about SO much so please don't accuse me of lying about my feelings towards myself or accusing me of making out pregnancy is amazing 100% of the time."

 

Originally published as Fitness guru wearing flaws as a 'badge of honour'

emily skye fitness health pregnancy

Just In

    May 11 is restriction D-Day

    May 11 is restriction D-Day
    • 29th Apr 2020 3:56 PM
    'There will be more deaths'

    'There will be more deaths'
    • 29th Apr 2020 3:47 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local GP welcomes removal of dangerous medical magazine

        premium_icon Local GP welcomes removal of dangerous medical magazine

        News “Lots of people are anxious and suffering from information overload.”

        Scammers are targeting vulnerable locals amid Covid-19

        premium_icon Scammers are targeting vulnerable locals amid Covid-19

        News Police warning over unscrupulous ‘Bitumen bandits’

        Councillor reflects on the ‘funny old times we’re living in’

        premium_icon Councillor reflects on the ‘funny old times we’re living in’

        News 'Aside from this one issue, we as a Council group get on famously.'

        McDonalds refutes DA proposing a Woolgoolga franchise

        premium_icon McDonalds refutes DA proposing a Woolgoolga franchise

        News “We’ve spoken to the developer and the plans are being corrected.”