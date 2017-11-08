Community

Fitness class targets violence

FIT IT IN: A Beautiful Body Balance Class will be held at Sawtell Headland on Sunday.
COFFS Coast residents have been invited to take part in a unique, healthy and fun exercise event that will also raise money and awareness for the White Ribbon Australia campaign.

The Coffs Coast Health Club will host a Beautiful Body Balance Class at Sawtell Headland on Sunday and another at Moonee Beach Reserve on November 26. Both classes are scheduled to commence at 7.30am.

The classes comprise a yoga, tai chi and pilates workout designed to build flexibility and strength.

Organisers said the class is a carefully structured series of stretches, moves and poses that create a holistic workout that brings the body into a state of harmony and balance with participants left feeling calm.

The organisers said the Pacific Ocean will provide the perfect backdrop for the event and will ensure an experience to remember for all participants.

White Ribbon Australia is a national campaign to prevent violence against women.

It remains a major issue with one in three women in Australia having been the victims of physical or sexual violence at the hands of someone known to them.

One in four children are exposed to domestic violence.

