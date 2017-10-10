Fishing workshops and demonstrations

Learn how to fish or show of your skills at the Gone Fishing Day.

BRING the family for a fun filled day all about fishing.

The Gone Fishing Day held on Sunday, October 15 is all about learning and having a fun day out with workshops, demonstrations and much more.

Run by NSW DPI, the free community event is to celebrate a love for fishing and encourage everyone to try it out.

There will be free, fun-filled fishing activities including how-to fish workshops, casting comps, loads of kids' activities, free goodie bags with bonus lures, fish cooking demo, fishing tips from experts, touch tanks, boating safety stand and more.

Gone Fishing Day will be held at the Jetty foreshores this Sunday from 9am to 3pm.