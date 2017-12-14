Fishing reforms to secure jobs and future supply

TONNES and tonnes of seafood will appear on Coffs Coast tables this Christmas and New Year.

But behind the scenes the industry continues to battle prevailing winds that threatens its survival with difficulties ranging from supply to disease threats from imported species.

However, reforms introduced by the NSW Department of Primary Industries have been hailed as the biggest in two decades with new quota and management arrangements.

Deputy Director General, Dr Geoff Allan, said the reforms point to new economic viability for commercial fishers.

"The NSW Government has delivered less red tape, linkages between shares and catch or effort and most of all, more certainty for fishers to grow their businesses,” he said.

"We want to see a new generation coming into the industry because it's now a place where people can invest with more confidence.

"After such a long process of trying to bring about change to commercial fisheries it's now time to let fishers get on with the job of providing NSW with fresh seafood.”

Dr Allan said the government will now focus on modernising compliance.

"We will invest in programs that build community confidence and assist the setting up of a peak industry body.

"There will be a look at innovative technology to help reduce costs for fishers and the impact of their operations on the environment.”