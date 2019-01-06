Fishing for something to do this week?

GREAT CATCH: Chris Garrett with a nice flathead at a previous Putt Bennett Family Fishing Festival. The event is on again this week.

FISHING: Hundreds of keen anglers are ready to drop a line this week for the annual Putt Bennett Family Fishing Festival being held at Mylestom.

The festival regularly attracts people from interstate, including South Australia and Queensland, and 2019 is expected to be no different.

Up to 350 juniors will be taking part in the event, which encourages children and families to engage in environmentally sustainable fishing practices with the focus on 'catch and release' in the categories of flathead, whiting and bream.

The points scoring system favours anglers who choose to submit their healthy live fish in this manner.

This year the festival has over $60,000 in prizes thanks to the generous support of local Coffs Coast sponsors.

The tournament has 140 individual and family prize categories for anglers that fish the beach, estuaries and the ocean between Nambucca Heads and Coffs Harbour.

The family entries are made up of a minimum of three competitors and a maximum of six, requiring one or two adults and a maximum of four to five children. Family prizes are awarded based on an automated pro-rata system.

Approximately 300 free fishing rods and show bags are provided by sponsors for juniors under 15 at registration, with many youngsters utilising the equipment to catch their first fish.

"That is exactly what drives us volunteers to keep coming back every year,” Member Nick Young said.

"When you see the smiles on the children's faces when they come back the next morning with their first fish... That's what makes the event so unique.”

Registrations are open at the North Beach Recreation and Bowling Club on Thursday from 4-7pm and competitors can start fishing from midnight Thursday.

Weigh-ins and registrations are also held from 9-11am and 4-6pm this Friday and Saturday.

The final weigh-in is on Sunday from 8am-11am. Presentation of prizes and raffle draws including fishing boat and kayaks on Sunday from 2pm.