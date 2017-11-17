Fishing fad has anglers hooking up for a feed

FISH FASCINATOR: Follow the FAD to find a feed of fish.

A FISH aggregating device (FAD) has been deployed off Coffs Harbour's coastline to improve recreational fishing opportunities during summer.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said the NSW Government has commenced putting 30 of the devices along the coastline.

"In summer and autumn, the East Australian Current brings warmer waters to the coast,” he said.

"This attracts a variety of fish such as brilliantly coloured dolphinfish, hard fighting marlin and wahoo.

"FAD's have proven increasingly popular with anglers off Coffs Harbour as fishing around these devices can be action-packed.”

A FAD is a GPS-tracked yellow buoy with a flashing beacon for safe navigation.

They are anchored to the ocean floor up to 30km off the coast and provide a structure for surface-dwelling fish to aggregate around.

"The FAD program is another great example of recreational fishing licence fees at work.

"Funded through the NSW Recreational Fishing Saltwater Trust, FAD's are hugely popular with recreational fishers because they create new fishing opportunities and ease the pressure on existing fishing spots.”

Recreational fishers can find their nearest FAD by downloading the free DPI FishSmart App which also provides anglers with information about bag and size limit rules.

