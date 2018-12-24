Fishers giving us wide berth

Ross Pennisi is unhappy about the potential lock out of fishers at the harbour.

WORD around the harbour is that fishermen are starting to avoid the Coffs Coast due to high prices and Ross Pennisi predicts it will continue to happen if a new lease agreement over the public wharf goes ahead.

The NSW Department of Industry has proposed a new lease for the Coffs Harbour Fishermen's Co-operative, which will impose new restrictions on public access to the wharf due to public safety risk from trucks and machinery.

The proposal has left fishermen including Mr Pennisi outraged. "My view is the co-op have created a ruse under the guise of public safety to control the monopoly on the wharf,” Mr Pennisi said.

"They would be controlling all visiting boats, all member boats and all non-member boats so they can charge what they like on fuel, berthing, power and if in fact we can unload at all in Coffs Harbour.

For the past six years, Mr Pennisi has been able to sell his catch direct to other fishmongers in town or through Upscale where they are exported overseas or nationally.

If the proposed lease goes ahead, Mr Pennisi said it will force him to consign fish through the co-op or pay them a handling fee.

"At the moment I've got the freedom to sell direct. If I was forced to go through the co-op there'd be an extra 50c a kilo and the co-op would literally not touch my fish.

Mr Pennisi said the affects are already being seen with fishing vessels moving to Yamba as a result of the charge from the co-op and others have unloaded in Port Stephens, avoiding Coffs Harbour.

"Non-members, travelling boats and recreational boats wouldn't come. Diesel here is currently $1.65 and the ACCC has no control over what they charge.

"They've affectively split the fishermen in half, you've got members who want us putting fish through the co-op because they then get a dividend on the profit and non-members who don't want this to happen.

To avoid paying for thediesel on the wharf, Mr Pennisi invested in a $40k truck so he can refuel his boat with cheaper fuel.

"What would happen if we only had one supermarket in town? We've got to have competition and this proposal is effectively eliminating any competition to the co-op.

"They're turning away business from Coffs.

Due to the extra $50k bill a year this will have on his business, Mr Pennisi said he has two options. Sell his home in Coffs Harbour and move to Yamba or Uladulla.

To have your say on the changes to public access to the Coffs Harbour Fishermen's Co-operative, visit goo.gl/ 4MLbeA.