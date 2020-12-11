Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three fishermen were rescued in the dead of the night after they spent hours clinging to their capsized boat in waters off the coast of Gippsland.
Three fishermen were rescued in the dead of the night after they spent hours clinging to their capsized boat in waters off the coast of Gippsland.
News

Fishermen rescued after clinging to capsized boat for hours

by Aneeka Simonis
11th Dec 2020 9:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A group of fishermen have been rescued after a night stranded at sea near Gippsland.

Emergency services were called to waters about 7km south of Port Welshpool following reports three fishermen were clinging to the hull of their 4.5m capsized boat.

The men had been holding on for several hours before managing to retrieve a phone and contact triple-0.

 

 

The police Air Wing was sent out to search for the fishermen, located west of Snake Island.

The Port Welshpool Coast Guard rescued the men before they were taken to hospital.

Water Police will attend the scene later on Friday to retrieve the upturned boat and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

aneeka.simonis@news.com.au

@AneekaSimonis

Originally published as Fishermen rescued after clinging to capsized boat for hours

search and rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local faces join forces to deliver a ‘cold hard fact’

        Premium Content Local faces join forces to deliver a ‘cold hard fact’

        News ‘If we can’t get access to your house or don’t feel safe we won’t go in there’

        Plans lodged for designer dog breeding facility

        Premium Content Plans lodged for designer dog breeding facility

        News The proposal comes as demand for ‘designer’ dogs skyrockets during the COVID-19...

        Storm warning has Coffs SES uttering the ‘F’ word

        Premium Content Storm warning has Coffs SES uttering the ‘F’ word

        Weather SES dish out sandbags as heavy rainfall puts flooding front and centre

        ‘Parramatta road in peak hour’ fears for York St development

        Premium Content ‘Parramatta road in peak hour’ fears for York St development

        Council News Overcrowding concerns at sport fields prompt plea for councillors to listen